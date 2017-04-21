After more than four decades of work on California Way in Longview, Wayron is shutting it down. Earlier this month, signs were posted on the buildings at Baltimore and California Way, announcing that a full liquidation of the company would be conducted by on-line auction. Tacoma-based Elhi Auctions conducted that auction on the 13th of this month; the company is now closed, though their web page is still active. Wayron first opened in 1974, eventually filling about 90,000 square feet of space in multiple buildings located at the intersection of California Way, Baltimore and 11th Avenues, building large steel fabrication projects. The Daily News says that they made repeated efforts to contact the current owners, without success. They say the fate of that property isn’t known, as the buildings were not included in the auction.