The man who was at the wheel of a speeding boat that rammed another boat at Buoy 10 last summer has died. Video of the crash involving Marlin Larsen’s boat bearing down on the fishing boat on the Columbia River went viral last year. The three people aboard the fishing boat are seen jumping overboard as Larsen’s 31-foot Bayliner runs over the stern of the 20-foot Weldcraft. The three people on the smaller boat were all rescued by fellow fishermen, and were unhurt. They’re now suing the estate of Larsen, claiming that he was not paying attention to his vessel, and that he has caused lingering injuries to those three people. Larsen, 75, had been charged with three counts of fourth-degree assault, three counts of reckless endangerment and reckless operation of a boat, but those charges are being dropped, after Clatsop County officials learned of Larsen’s death. It’s reported that Larsen died in February at a hospital in Roseburg, where he also owned property. Hearings on the suits being filed by the victims are currently scheduled for the fall.