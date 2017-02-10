The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission meets today and tomorrow in Olympia, with the Willapa Bay and Grays Harbor salmon fisheries as main topics for this meeting. They plan to review last year’s fisheries, including assessments of harvest levels and conformance with conservation objectives. They’ll look at the projections for 2017, and there will also be an opportunity for public comment. Also on this weekend’s agenda will be an overview of the state wolf management program, along with a proposed land transfer in Chelan County. The meeting of the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission starts at 8 am today and tomorrow in Room 172 of the Natural Resources Building on Washington Street in Olympia.