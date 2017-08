Starting this fall, elk hunters will be asked to remove the hooves of elk that are taken, and to leave those in the field, in an effort to help reduce the spread of hoof rot. Washington Fish and Wildlife has been studying this issue for some time, and has required hunters to leave hooves in the field in several game units; those precautions are now being extended to additional units in Mason County and in the North Puget Sound. Also at last week’s meeting the Fish and Wildlife Commission voted to modify regulations for auction, raffle and special incentive permits, clarifying where these permit holders can hunt, along with which animals can legally be hunted. Full details are available from WDFW.