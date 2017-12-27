Commercial crabbers will finally get to head out to sea on January 15th, after a delay of six weeks from the regular start of the season. Fishery managers in Washington have been coordinating with agencies in Oregon and California, waiting for the crabs to fill with meat before opening the commercial season. It’s also noted that the latest Domoic Acid tests show that crabs along Washington’s coast are well below the safety threshold, making them safe to eat. Commercial crabbers can start setting their pots on the 12th, and then the harvest can begin on the 15th. Recreational crabbing remains open all along the Washington Coast.

The New Year’s razor clam dig is also a go, after the latest marine toxin tests show that the clams are safe to eat. All four main razor clam beaches will be open for digging on the New Year’s Eve tide, which is also pretty early in the evening, coming shortly after 5 pm. On Monday, only Twin Harbors and Mocrocks will be open for digging, with a minus tide happening just after 6 pm. Be sure to have your current shellfish license, and observe all of the harvest and bag limit regulations.