It’s possible that anglers on the Columbia River will be allowed to catch and retain White Sturgeon a little later this spring. At last week’s meeting of the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission, they directed the WDFW staff to open discussions with Oregon fishery managers, to develop a “limited retention fishery” for sturgeon, similar to the short season that was allowed last year. At last week’s meeting, staff presented information that shows that the number of adult Sturgeon in the lower river has increased, while the number of juvenile fish is going down. It’s now estimated that there are about 199,000 adult White Sturgeon in the Lower Columbia, an 18 percent increase over last year’s estimate. In June of last year, five days of fishing was allowed in the Lower Columbia, and about 15,000 anglers took part. Records show that about 3,200 fish were caught and kept. At least one more meeting will be held before a season is announced; it’s expected that an announcement will be made in March or April.

Washington Fish and Wildlife is announcing eight more days of razor clam digging, coming up in March and April. It’s currently being proposed that Mocrocks will open for digging on March 2nd and 3rd, followed by another dig on March 16th and 17th. Various beaches will be open on that weekend. Digs are also being proposed in mid-April; those digs will also mark the switch to morning tides. Final announcements will be made about a week before each dig.