The initial fishing seasons for Columbia River Spring Chinook are now set, jointly announced yesterday by Washington Fish and Wildlife and Oregon Fish and Wildlife. The initial catch guidelines set a quota of 6,905 upriver Spring Chinook below Bonneville Dam, available to catch before April 6th. The early season will then close until mid-May, while a run re-assessment is done. Currently, the Columbia is open for salmon fishing downstream from the I-5 Bridge, but that area will expand after March 1st. There’s a two-fish daily limit, one of which may be a marked hatchery-reared Chinook. There’s also a complete closure near the mouth of the Lewis River; all Chinook caught on the Lewis downstream of Merwin Dam must be released. There’s also a sport season set for the area from Bonneville to the Oregon-Washington border near Umatilla, running from March 16th to May 5th. Get full details from WDFW.

A five-hour window for smelt dipping on the Cowlitz River opens at 8 am tomorrow, and will run until 1 pm. Also be aware that the river is only open for dipping between the Harry Morgan Bridge on Tennant Way and the Al Helenberg Memorial Boat Launch in Castle Rock. Dipper are allowed ten pounds of smelt per person, which turns out to be about a quarter-full five-gallon bucket. No license is required, but game wardens will be out tomorrow, checking to make sure that people are observing those ten-pound limits.

Minus tides are predicted tonight, tomorrow and Sunday, as three beaches are open for razor clam digging. Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks are all open for digging on the evening tides this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Twin Harbors will also be open for digging next Monday and Tuesday. Be sure to have your current license, and take care to observe the 15-clam bag limit.