A Winter Weather Advisory continues until 4 pm today in the local area, warning of the possibility of snow and freezing rain. The snow level is reported to be at a thousand feet this morning, with up to an inch of accumulation possible. A “wintry mix” of snow and rain is falling this morning in the metro area, but they’re still saying that there’s a chance of freezing rain through the day. With temperatures above freezing this morning in the Kelso-Longview area, that threat is greatly diminished.

Winter Weather Advisories and Warnings are also up for areas all around us. There’s an Advisory up until 6 pm today in the Coast Ranger, with the snow level at about two thousand feet, and an accumulation of two to four inches possible.

In the Portland and Clark County areas, the Winter Weather Advisory is up until 4 am tomorrow, warning of the possibility of freezing rain. Heading out the Columbia River Gorge, there’s a Winter Storm Warning up until 6 am tomorrow, saying that that they could get three to six inches of snow, along with a quarter to a half-inch of ice on top of that. East winds of 25 to 35 miles an hour are expected, with gusts of up to 60 mph. Those winds are expected to taper off later in the evening.

Heading down through the Willamette Valley, a Freezing Rain Advisory is up until 1 pm, saying that a thin layer of ice could accumulate, but they also say that things could warm up enough to have this be just regular rain.