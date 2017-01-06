Get ready for the possibility of snow and freezing rain tomorrow, before things start warming up a bit later in the weekend. The Weather Service has a Winter Storm Watch up for this area, starting tomorrow afternoon and running through Sunday morning. Forecasters say that a system is expected to move ashore tomorrow, bringing snow and other precipitation. The system is moving from southwest to northeast, starting with snow in this area tomorrow afternoon. The switch to freezing rain is forecast for tomorrow night, flipping over to regular rain on Sunday. We should see about an inch of snow in the Longview-Kelso area, which Mount Saint Helens could get up to a foot out of this system. Ice accumulations in this area are also expected to be light, with only five hundredths of an inch expected. Vernonia could see nearly four-tenths of an inch, and up to three-quarters of an inch of ice could collect in the Portland area. This combination will make for extremely difficult travel conditions, and we could also see power outages as the snow and ice-covered limbs fall onto overhead lines.