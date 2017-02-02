The Weather Service says that we need to brace for another but of Winter Weather, coming in later today and tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory goes up at 4 this afternoon, and run until 4 pm on Friday. Forecasters say that we could start seeing snow flurries this afternoon in the local area, which will transition to freezing rain later in the evening. Snow accumulations in this area are expected to be light, followed by ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch. Moving down through Portland, snow accumulations are expected to be a bit more, along with up to four-tenths of an inch of ice. Once again, the Columbia River Gorge is predicted to get hit hard, with up to eight inches of snow and up to a half-inch of ice accumulation. This morning’s commute shouldn’t be a problem, but the drive home and tomorrow morning’s commute could be extremely challenging. Forecasters say that “Much uncertainty exists with timing of transitions. Stay tuned.”