We didn’t get the really gusty winds that were predicted yesterday, but there was one significant power outage out of yesterday’s “unusual” storm. The Cowlitz PUD reports that 1,400 customers in Longview lost power for just over an hour early yesterday afternoon. The outage hit at 12:35 pm, affecting customers in the area of 30th and Ocean Beach Highway, extending to Louisiana and Maryland Streets. Repairs were complete by 1:42 pm. The exact cause was never found, but there’s speculation that the gusty winds caused a limb cross two lines, which then caused the circuit to open. No other major outages were reported. A peak gust of 24 miles an hour was recorded yesterday afternoon at the Southwest Washington Regional Airport in Kelso.