The lead changed hands six times in the final minute, but it was C. J. McCollum with the game-winner, hitting a runner with 0.9 seconds left, giving the Trail Blazers a 114-113 win over Dallas. McCollum finished with 32 points, while Damian Lillard had 29…..Marcus Maryott went the length of the floor and then hit a 16-footer as time expired, giving the R. A. Long Lumberjacks a 61-59 win over Hockinson. The win puts RAL in a tie with Columbia River for the 3/4 seed in this weekend’s district playoffs…..Mark Morris takes its 17th straight league title with a 60-47 win over Ridgefield, heading into district as the #1 seed…..Kelso looks to advance in the 3A Bi-District, taking on Gig Harbor tonight at Timberline, with KLOG coverage starting at 5:55 pm, tipoff at 6 pm.
Wednesday KLOG Sports
Posted on 8th February 2017 at 09:35
