The LCC Lady Devil softball team endured 4-1/2 hours of action yesterday, finally sweeping two from Chemeketa, 13-10 and 9-8. Both games had the Salem team getting early leads, LCC roaring back to take big leads, and then holding on for the wins. LCC is scheduled for a 3 pm DH with Grays Harbor today, weather permitting…..The M’s are now 0-2 in the young MLB season, dropping a 2-1 decision to Houston. Seattle and Houston wrap up the series today, KLOG coverage at 4 pm…..The Blazers are in danger of frittering away their lead to the 8th and final Western Conference playoff spot after dropping a 106-87 decision to the Utah Jazz. The Blazers get tonight off, before coming home to host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Moda Center tomorrow night.