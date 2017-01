A public forum on retail marijuana sales is being held this evening in Rosburg. The Wahkiakum County Commissioners say that they’re getting questions about the laws and policies regarding the location of marijuana stores, and Commissioner Mike Backman requested this discussion. It’s reported that one person had applied to sell marijuana out of the old Rosburg Store, but since that building is within a thousand feet of the Grays River Valley Center, that application has been denied. At least two of the sitting Wahkiakum County Commissioners have expressed their opposition to retail marijuana, but they have decided to allow this meeting. This evening’s public forum on retail marijuana is set for 6 pm at Johnson Park in Rosburg.