The City of St. Helens apparently is bringing marijuana production to Columbia County, selling a parcel of land from the old Boise Cascade paper mill to a marijuana producer for more than $3 million. Last week, the St. Helens City Council took action to approve the sale agreement with ACSP LLC, lining out a purchase price of $3.48 million dollars for 9.5 acres of land. ACSP has plans to build a “cannabis cultivation agricultural park,” also promising to donate $2,000 per month to the city or a local charity for five years as a “community benefit fee.” The deal also includes a fee of $1,000 per month to a “public safety, education and parks fund.” The deal originally had been set up as a 50-year lease, but they learned that state law prohibits these type of facilities on public land. The lease was converted to a sale agreement, and the OLCC reports that a marijuana business application has been submitted. It’s hoped that the deal can be finalized during this week.