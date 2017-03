The Sheriff’s Office is reviewing video from a marijuana shop in the 800 block of West Side Highway, after a customer allegedly made death threats to employees. This was reported a little before noon yesterday, when a disorderly man was directed to leave the store. Employees report that the man said “I am going to come back and shoot you all.” The man then left the store, driving away in a dark green Jeep Cherokee. The employees say that they were extremely fearful that the man was going to come back and carry out his threat. Employee statements and descriptions of the suspect have been collected; they were able to get a license plate number, but Deputies haven’t located the SUV. The investigation continues.