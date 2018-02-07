The Kelso City Council is directing city staff to move ahead with the study of expanding the zones where marijuana retailers could be allowed. City staff says that there have been some inquiries about expanding the number of zones where marijuana could be sold inside the city; Kelso Planning Manager Tammy Baraconi says that the current shops could change location. Currently, Kelso’s rules for marijuana sales restrict those shops to the Adult Entertainment Overlay Zone, which is located in the industrial area on the south end of town. Baraconi says that there’s been some interest in changing the size of buffers around city parks from one thousand feet to one hundred feet. That change could allow a marijuana store to locate in downtown, but Baraconi says that state law still limits the number of shops allowed inside the Kelso city limits to two. This issue will return to the Council at a future date.