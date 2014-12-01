Friday:

Community Home Health and Hospice is hosting a Northwest Bloodworks blood drive on Friday, going from 9 am until 3 pm, with a lunch break from 11 am until noon. Community Home Health and Hospice is located at 1035 11th Avenue in Longview; call 1-800-398-7888 to set an appointment, though walk-ups will also be accepted.

There’s a Free Legal Clinic being offered today in Cathlamet, starting at 1 pm. The Northwest Justice Project will present information on the free legal services that they offer in the local area, including family law and other civil services. Today’s Free Legal Clinic is being offered through the St. James Family Center, and will be held at the Charlotte House in Cathlamet. Call 360-795-6401 for more information.

Angel Closet is holding another free dress giveaway for local high school girls who are going to Winter Ball or other formal events. This weekend’s distributions of dresses, shoes and accessories will go from 3 to 6 pm on Friday, and from 10 am until 1 pm on Saturday. The Angel Closet is located at 1811 Washington Way in Longview; call 360-747-7178 to learn more.

Saturday:

Learn how to work that Android Tablet that you got for Christmas at a workshop that’s being offered at the Longview Public Library on Saturday. Aaron Dobbins will be teaching Saturday’s Android Tablet class, which will go from 2 until 3:30 pm in the Auditorium, located on the lower level of the Longview Library. Along with an up-close tour of the device, there will be a number of hands-on activities, with a limited number of tablets available at the class. Call 360-442-5300 for more information.

Auditions for the upcoming Stageworks Northwest production of “Return to the Forbidden Planet” will be held this Saturday, starting at 2 pm at the Longview Theatre on Commerce Avenue. “Return to the Forbidden Planet” melds Shakespeare with 1960’s sci-fi films, making for a campy comedy that harkens back to the B-movies at the drive-in. Three men and two women will be cast; you’ll be asked to sing a pop song from the 50’s or 60’s, along with readings from the script. The show will run in late April and in May. Learn more on the Stageworks Northwest web page.

An all-girl AC/DC tribute band will be rocking the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts this Saturday night, as “Hell’s Belles” come in to rock the house. The show starts at 7:30 pm Saturday night; call 360-575-8499 or go to the CTPA web page for ticket information.