Friday:

The Friends of the Longview Library are continuing a Book Sale on Friday and Saturday, with thousands of titles in a wide spectrum of literary genre available at amazing prices. The will also have CD’s, DVD’s, talking books and other items for sale. Proceeds help the Friends of the Library support programs and services not included in the Library’s budget.

Master Gardener training starts this Friday morning at 9 am, being offered by the Washington State University Extension program. Participants will get more than 90 hours of in-depth training on community gardening topics, covering edible and ornamental plants, composting, environmental issues, pest identification and more. Training starts this Friday, and will be offered on the 1st and 3rd Fridays through the end of June. Call WSU Extension for more information, at 36-577-3014, extension 3.

The 2018 Seattle Mariners Caravan rolls into Longview on Friday, with players and broadcasters coming to the Fitness Center at LCC’s Myklebust Gym for a community gathering. The Mainers Moose will also be there for pictures with the kids, helping the players deliver the DREAM Team message; the Moose and the players will also be available for photo and autograph sessions. This runs from 4:30 to 6 pm; it’s free and open to all.

Saturday:

You’re invited down to Woodland for “Move It Saturday,” an event being put on by Cowlitz on the Move and the Cowlitz Valley Runners. Walkers, runners, cyclists or any other mode of people-powered transportation is welcome, for individuals and for families. All fitness and endurance types are welcome, and any of the routes can be modified to meet any schedule or fitness level. Meet at Luckman Coffee at 1230 Lewis River Road in Woodland, and things will get under way at 8 am. You can view the routes on cowlitzvalleyrunners.com/saturdayruns.

Stageworks Northwest is hosting a High School One Act Showcase on Saturday, with performances coming from R. A. Long High School, Washougal High School and Wahkiakum High School. A total of four plays will be present, with showtimes at 8:30 am, 10 am, 12:30 pm and 2 pm. The plays will also be presented next weekend in the One Act Showcase. This Saturday’s Festival has free admission. Get more information by calling 360-636-4488.

“Breakfast with Frosty” happens this Saturday morning at The Canterbury Inn, a benefit for local children’s literacy program. They’ll be serving Frosty pancakes, there will be photos with Frosty, and everyone attending will receive a gift. Seating is limited and reservations are required. Call 360-425-7947 to learn more.

The Lower Columbia Indivisible Group is inviting everyone to come down to the Longview Civic Circle at 11 am on Saturday, where the 2018 Women’s March will take place. This march celebrates last year’s event, where more than four million people around the world all marched on behalf of women and women’s rights. Around 200 people took part in last year’s local event. Meet across from the Monticello Hotel.

The annual Krystle Rose Cook Day of Remembrance is planned for this Saturday in St. Helens, going from 11:30 am until 2 pm. Clatsop County District Attorney Josh Marquis will be the keynote speaker, and balloons will be released, carrying notes in memory of Krystle Cook and other victims of homicide. Everyone is invited to come by and share.

The doors open at 11:30 am for the “Soup’s On” community lunch that will be served this Saturday at the Kelso First Baptist Church. Lunch will be served until 1 pm, and the Clothes Closet will also be open. It’s free and open to all; the Kelso First Baptist Church says “Come and share with us.” The church is located at 214 S. 4th St. in Kelso.

Check out the restored Monticello Hotel while tasting the best soup that ten local restaurants have to offer at Saturday night’s Soup-Off, a fundraiser for the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts. Things get started at 6 pm, with the restaurants competing for prizes and bragging rights. Get ticket information on columbiatheatre.com.

Act now to get your tickets for the annual St. Rose Knights of Columbus Crab and Chicken Feed. This will happen in the St. Rose Parish Center, serving up fresh crab, roasted chicken and the legendary Paul family Cheese Bread. The social hour starts at 5 pm, dinner is at 6, and then the auction will start at 7. This is a 21-and-over event; get your tickets at the St. Rose Parish Center on 26th Avenue, just off of Washington Way.

Sunday:

Help out young Darian Heath and his battle a rare form of brain cancer by taking part in the “Day for Darin” fundraiser that’s happening on Sunday. The local bike community is turning out at the Kelso Safeway at 10 am on Sunday, and then will ride with Darin and his family to Papa Pete’s Pizza in Longview. They’ll be having raffles and other activities at the pizza parlor until 3 pm.

The Longview Police Department auction of unclaimed property happens this Sunday, at a live auction that will take place this Sunday at CTM Unlimited Auctions in Oakville. The complete list of auction items is available on the LPD page on mylongview.com.