Friday:

Stageworks Northwest is hosting a High School One Act Showcase this weekend, with performances coming from R. A. Long High School, Washougal High School and Wahkiakum High Schools. A total of four plays will be presented, with performances at 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday nights, along with a 2 pm matinee on Sunday. Get ticket information by calling 360-636-4488.

The annual “Claws for Paws” dinner and auction happens this Friday at the Longview Country Club, raising money for the Humane Society of Cowlitz County. Get more information by going to the Humane Society web page, or you can give them a call at 360-577-0151.

Saturday:

The 2nd annual Squatch Fest happens this Saturday at the Cowlitz County Events Center, starting at 10 am and going until 8 pm. Along with presentations from a number of Bigfoot and Sasquatch experts, the kids can have fun in the Kids’ Cave, there will be food and craft vendors, the Brew Mountain Beer Garden, and much more. Tickets are available from the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce, by going to kelsolongviewchamber.org.

The volunteers from SCORE will be back at the Longview Library on Saturday, offering help to local small businesspeople with another free seminar. “Surviving the Gig Economy” will be presented from 10 am until 3 pm on Saturday in the MJO Room on the lower level of the Library. It’/s free to attend; call 360-442-5300 to sign up, or go to longviewlibrary.org.

You can help to raise donations for the Crusaders Relay for Life by going to a Bingo Fundraiser that they’re hosting on Saturday, starting at 1 pm at the Longview Eagles. Along with the bingo, they’ll have a 50-50 raffle, doors prizes, and food will be available for purchase. The Longview Eagles are located at 1526 12th Avenue.

Help to raise money for Pam Denny as she battles Stage 4 uterine cancer at a Benefit Dinner that’s happening Saturday night at Toutle Lake Elementary School. This will go from 4 to 7 pm on Saturday in the school cafeteria; they will also have a Bake Sale and a Silent Auction. To-go orders will also be available. If you can’t go to the dinner, you can also help out the Denny family by go to gofundme.com/pamdenny