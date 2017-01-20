Friday:

Friday is the deadline to get signed up for a 10-week “Living on the Land” workshop that’s being offered by Washington State University Extension. This directed toward small-acreage landowners, providing tips and information on soil improvements, mud reduction, improved animal health and reduced chore time. Classes will be held Monday evenings at 6 pm, starting on February 6th and going through April 10th. Call WSU Extension at 577-3014, extension 0 for information and registration.

Saturday:

The Hilander Pony Club is hosting its 2016 Hunter-Jumper Show and Combined Test this weekend at the Cowlitz County Expo Center. Jump Schooling Rounds start at 8 am on Saturday, followed by the show opening at 9 am. High Point Awards will be presented in each jump division, and for the combined tests. Get more information on the HIlander Pony Club Facebook page.

There’s a special Family Panel Presentation planned for this Saturday at the John Searing Auditorium in Longview, where they plan to discuss a Host Family Program in Cowlitz County, focused on the issue of homeless youth. Current statistics show that more than 800 kids under the age of 18 are homeless in Cowlitz County. Saturday’s program will run from 9 am until 1 pm at the Cowlitz PUD building in Longview. Call 423-0140, extension 15 for more information.

The Kelso First Baptist Church hosts another “Soup’s On!” community lunch, starting at 11:30 am at the church on S. 4th Avenue in Kelso. The entire community is invited to come by and take part, and they will also have the Clothes Closet open for those who have a need. The Kelso First Baptist Church is located at 214 S. 4th in Kelso.

WSU Vancouver is putting on a “Preview Day” this Saturday, giving potential students a chance to take a look at the school and the campus. Tours for freshmen start at noon on Saturday, and then at 12:15 pm for transfer students. WSU Vancouver is located just off of the intersection of I-5 and I-205; take the 134th Street exit and follow the signs to the campus.

The annual Knights of Columbus Crab and Chicken Dinner happens this Saturday night at St. Rose Catholic Church in Longview, with the doors swinging open at 5 pm on Saturday. Dinner will be served at 6 pm, and will feature fresh Dungeness Crab, and then the silent auction and raffle will start at 7 pm. This is the main fundraising event of the year for the Knights of Columbus, as they work to support the church and its activities. Contact the church at 26th and Nichols in Longview for ticket information.

You’re invited to come over to the Double Cupp Diner Friday night, as Troupe America put on “Pump Boys and Dinettes,” a Tony-award winning musical that will be presented at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts. The cast of four singing gas jockeys and two waitresses will sing rock, country, swing and other up-tempo tunes, celebrating old-time Americana. Curtain is set for 7:30 pm Saturday night; call 575-TIXX for ticket information, or go to columbiatheatre.com.

Sunday:

The Clatskanie FEAST is planned for this Sunday, going from 3:30 to 6:30 pm at Clatskanie Elementary School. Organizers say that they will serve a meal made from local produce, and then there will be a conversation over the food needs of the Clatskanie area, both day-to-day, and in the event of some sort of major disaster. They say that the goal is to “mobilize community members, and to identify and implement food system improvement projects. The Clatskanie FEAST runs from 3:30 to 6:30 pm on Sunday, sponsored by the Oregon Food Bank.