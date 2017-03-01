Friday:

The Castle Rock FFA is holding a Holiday Sale this Friday and Saturday, selling holiday baskets, swags, wreathes, centerpieces and Poinsettias, all prepared by the members of the FFA. The sale is taking place in the FFA greenhouse on the grounds of Castle Rock High School; hours are 3 to 5 on Friday and from 9 am until noon on Saturday.

The Artisan Guild of Mount St. Helens holds its annual Holiday Faire this weekend, going from 9 am until 5 pm on Friday and Saturday at Cassava’s, located at the corner of 14th and Broadway in Longview.

The free public viewing of the spectacular evergreens that have been prepared for the Longview Junior Service League Festival of Trees happens on Friday, going from 1:30 until 5 pm in the St. Rose Parish Center, located on 26th Avenue, just off of Washington Way. After the free viewing, the Festival of Trees itself will start at 6:30 pm with a silent auction, and a live auction at 7:30 pm. Proceeds benefit the Radiation Oncology unit at St. John Medical Center, PeaceHealth, the Lower Columbia School Gardens, the Hospice Children’s Bereavement Program, the Emergency Support Shelter, Life Works and ARC of Cowlitz County, Head Start, Parents Place, Youth and Family Link, the Children’s Discovery Museum and Longview Junior Service League scholarship programs. Call 360-957-6710 for ticket information.

The Longview Festival of the Nativities happens this weekend at the Church of Latter-Day Saints in Longview. Hundreds of Nativity scenes from all around the world will be on display, and local musical groups will also perform. Hours are 4 to 9 pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The church is located at 900 11th Avenue in Longview; admission is free.

Angel Closet holds its first winter dress giveaway this Friday and Saturday, providing free dresses and accessories to local girls who are going to Winter Ball and other formal events. The hours are 3 to 6 pm on Friday, and from 10 am until 1 pm on Saturday at 1811 Washington Way in Longview. Angel Closet is a ministry of the Valley Christian Fellowship in Longview.

Kelso’s “Winter Wonderland” celebration happens this Friday evening, starting at 6 pm at the Kelso Train Depot. Along with non-stop Christmas music, there will be a “pirate ride,” face-painting, cookie decorating, games, prizes and other fun. Mayor David Futcher will light the city’s Christmas tree shortly aft 6, and then Santa will also arrive. All are invited to come and enjoy.

Christmas in Kalama gets under way this Friday evening, starting at 6:30 pm in Toteff Park. They’ll start with a tree-lighting ceremony, and with fundraisers for Kalama students who are trying to get to Washington, DC. After Saturday morning’s Walk-and-Knock Food Drive, kids can visit with Santa from 1 to 3 pm at the Kalama Library. They can get their pictures taken, they’ll receive a gift, and will also get a candy cane. On Sunday, the annual Community Turkey Dinner will be served at Kalama Elementary School, starting at 5 pm. Kids age 8 and under can eat for free.

Kelso High School presents “Around the World in 80 Days,” a show that will run this weekend and next weekend. Check out the adventures of Phineas Fogg at 7 pm on Friday, and at 2 pm on Sunday in the Auditorium at Kelso High. Performances are also set for next Saturday.

It’s the final weekend for the Stageworks Northwest production of “The Complete Works of Shakespeare, Abridged.” Three actors will present all 37 plays from The Bard in just 97 minutes. Showtimes at the Stageworks Northwest Theatre on Commerce Avenue are at 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday night, along with a 2:30 pm Sunday matinee. Go to stageworksnorthwest.org for ticket information.

There’s a special a cappella Christmas concert planned for Friday night at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, featuring the all-male choir “Cantus” returns to Longview. This year’s show is titled “Three Days of Christmas,” and will feature Christmas stories intermingled with the vocal harmonies. Curtain at the Columbia Theatre is set for 7:30 pm; call 360-575-TIXX for ticket information.

If you plan to go to Friday night’s Kelso-R. A. Long basketball games, you’re also asked to bring food donations that will help families in the Kelso and Longview School Districts. The JV game starts at 5:30, followed by the Varsity game at 7.



Saturday:

Get fueled up for your holiday festivities by heading to the Sons of Norway Hall in West Kelso on Saturday, where they will once again be serving their legendary Norwegian Waffle and Pancake Breakfast. This will run from 8:30 to 10:30 am on Saturday at the Lodge on Catlin Street; along with breakfast, Scandinavian specialties will be on sale, and you’ll also be able to get your tickets for the January 18th Lutefisk Dinner in advance.

The Kelso Eagles are holding a Christmas Bazaar on Saturday and Sunday at the lodge on S. Pacific Avenue, right next to the Train Depot. Hours are 9 am to 5 pm on Saturday, and from 9 to 4 on Sunday.

The Cowlitz County Historical Museum on Allen Street in Kelso is holding its annual Winter Festival for Kids on Saturday; this year’s festival will compare holiday trends in 1986 to those of 2017; they will also highlight holiday traditions and crafts from England, Japan and Portugal. The Storyteller’s Network will also be on hand. Hours are 10 am to 4 pm; admission is free, but kids must be accompanied by an adult.

The kids can have Breakfast with Santa this Saturday, going from 9 am until 11 am at the Clatskanie Cultural Center. Reservations are required, call 503-728-4129 to find out more. At 2 pm on Saturday, a free Santa movie will be shown in the Birkenfeld Cultural Center, located on Nehalem St., just off of Highway 30 in Clatskanie.

Kelso High School DECA is putting on a 5K fun run and walk on Saturday, starting at 10 am. This is a benefit for the American Cancer Society, on behalf of Julia Hiatt. Get more information on the “Run With Jules” Facebook page.

The 37th annual “Home for the Holidays” Parade through downtown Longview happens on Saturday, starting at 5 pm. After the parade, Jayanne Wakefield and her family will “Flip the Switch” to light the Civic Circle, as winners of the Longview Parks and Recreation scavenger hunt.

Sunday:

The Kelso First Baptist Church is presenting “Cool Water” in a Holiday concert on Sunday, starting at 7 pm at the church on S. 4th Avenue in Kelso. This being offered to the community for free; goodwill offerings will be accepted.