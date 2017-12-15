Friday:

The Kelso-Longview Community Dancers present “The Nutcracker Ballet” this Friday and Saturday night at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts. Performances are planned for 7 pm each night; call the Evergreen Dance Studio at 360-423-7410 to get more information.

CoolWater is presenting a Christmas Concert this Friday night at the East Hills Alliance Church, located at 1405 Burcham St. in Kelso. It’s free and open to all.

“Christmas is Coming” will be presented this Friday and Saturday evenings at the Longview Theatre on Commerce Avenue in Longview, another production from Stageworks Northwest. This will be a lively mix of songs, skits and audience participation events, starting at 7:30 pm each night. This is also a “pay-as-you-will” production, with you paying as much as you think you should to get in. Get details on stageworksnorthwest.com.

The Friends of the Castle Rock Library are holding a Book Sale this Friday and Saturday, going from 11 am to 6 pm on Friday and from 10 am until 3 pm on Saturday. The Castle Rock Library is located right behind the Castle Rock City Hall, at 137 Cowlitz St. in downtown Castle Rock.

Saturday:

There’s another chance to have Breakfast with Santa Claus this Saturday, courtesy of the Longview Eagles. Breakfast will be served at the lodge on 12th Avenue from 9 to 11 am, and then Santa will be available for pictures between 11 am and 5 pm. This event is being hosted by the Crusaders Relay for Life team.

You can honor area veterans at a Wreath-Laying Ceremony that’s being held at the Silver Lake Cemetery, being held in connection with the Wreaths Across America observance. The Veterans of Foreign Wars and their Auxiliary are putting this event on, honoring the nation’s fallen military personnel, prisoners of war and those still missing in action. More than 1,000 memorial sites across the country are participating in the event, all going on at the same time. You’re asked to arrive 15 minutes prior to the 9 am start time.

Safe Kids Lower Columbia is putting on the final Car Seat Clinic for 2017 on Saturday, going from 10 am until 1 pm in the truck bays at the main station for Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue, located at 701 Vine St. in Kelso. Certified car seat technicians will make sure that your car seat is properly installed, and that your children are being properly secured. Get more information on the Safe Kids Lower Columbia Facebook page.

There’s another “Soup’s On” community lunch event coming up this Saturday, going from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at the church on S. 4th Avenue in Kelso. The Clothes Closet will also be open. Call 360-423-2513 to get more information.

Head over to the Kelso Theater Pub On Saturday, where they plan to show the films from last year’s NanoCon International Science Fiction Film Festival. Doors open at 3 pm, and the show will start at 3:30. Door prizes will also be awarded; proceeds from the screening will help to support the NanoCon Mark Five Science Fiction Convention.

The Cowlitz Cobras are putting on a “Paint for Fun” event this Saturday evening, going from 6 to 9 pm on Saturday at the Highlands Neighborhood Community Center. Only 20 slots are available, so you’ll need to act fast. The HNA Community Center is located at 292 21st Avenue in Longview. Call 360-701-9633 for more information.

Sunday:

“Celebrate Star Wars” on Sunday at the Children’s Discovery Museum, going from 1 to 4 pm. They’ll have all kinds of Star Wars fun, including a dence corner, laser puzzles, a puppet theater, a Star Wars selfie booth and more. The Children’s Discovery Museum is located next to the old Macy’s store at the Three Rivers Mall; admission is free.

There’s a Gift-Wrapping Relief Fundraiser happening this Sunday at the Highlands Neighborhood Community Center, going from 1 to 4 pm. Prices for each package will be based on size, as the HNA works to raise money to send students from that area to Washington, DC. The HNA Community Center is located at 292 21st Avenue in Longview.

Head to the Columbia Theatre this Sunday afternoon for “A Rocky Mountain Christmas,” a John Denver tribute that’s performed by Ted Vigil. Curtain is set for 3 pm on Sunday at the historic theatre on Vandercook Way. Get ticket information on columbiatheatre.com.

The North West Jazz Orchestra presents “Big Band Christmas” this Sunday, starting at 3 pm in the First Baptist Church on Wheeler St. in Longview. They say that the show will features “jazzed-up” versions of your favorite Christmas tunes. Admission is free.