Friday:

You can send 2016 off on a high note by giving the gift of life, at a special Blood Drive that’s being held this Friday out at the 38th Avenue Walmart store. Bloodworks Northwest will have their Bloodmobile set up in the parking lot of the store at 38th and Ocean Beach Highway, accepting blood donations between noon and 6 pm. Almost anyone who is over the age of 17, who weighs more than 105 pounds and is in good general health can donate blood; call 1-800-398-7888 to set up a donation, or go to BloodworksNW.org.

Copalis and Mocrocks are open for razor clam digging on Friday and Saturday’s evening tides, but Long Beach and Twin Harbors will remain closed. Be sure to have your current shellfish license, and observe bag limit and harvest rules.

If you’d like to get one more road trip in before the end of the year, living-history programs continue at the Lewis and Clark Historical Park, where rangers will have flintlock musket demonstrations, guided walks, films and other hands-on activities. The programs are being offered at Fort Clatsop, just south of Astoria off of Highway 101.

Saturday:

The first-ever “Potluck for Peace” is planned for this Saturday, starting at noon at Tam O’Shanter Park in Kelso. Organizers say that this is a day for all of us to get together peacefully, to talk and eat great food, make new friends enjoy live music, and “say goodbye to 2016 with a smile on your face and in your heart.” All are invited to come by, and bring a dish to share with others.

You’ll need to pre-register for the Kids Night Out-New Year’s Eve Party that’s planned at the YMCA of Southwest Washington, since there’s a limit of 75 kids. This is a sleepover for kids age 6 to 13, starting at 7 pm on Saturday, and going until 10 am on Sunday, with swimming, pickleball, ping pong, pool and a lot more. They’ll also be serving a pancake breakfast on Sunday morning. Call the Y at 423-4770 for registration information.

Down in Clatskanie, they’re holding the second annual New Year’s Eve Dinner and Dance, a fundraiser for the Clatskanie Cultural Center. They’ll be serving a prime rib dinner at 6 pm on Saturday, prior to the dance that will start at 7 at the old IOOF Hall on Nehalem Street. The Bob Nelson Band will provide the dance tunes, they’ll live-stream the dropping of the ball in Times Square, along with a champagne toast. Only 100 tickets are available, so move quickly by calling 503-728-3403.

It’s a “Free Fishing Weekend” in Oregon, with no license required on open waters in the state both on Saturday and Sunday. No licenses, tags or endorsements are required, but all other fishing regulations will remain in place. Find out more on the Oregon Fish and Wildlife web page.

Sunday:

Start the New Year off outdoors, by taking part in the annual Willapa Hills Audubon Society Cowlitz and Columbia County Bird Count. This is scheduled to get under way at 9 am on Sunday, meeting at the Hemlock Square on the Kessler Boulevard side of Lake Sacajawea. John and Margaret Green of Longview are leading this year’s count; get details and find out how you can participate by calling 430-8569.

The second annual Toutle Town Polar Bear Plunge is planned for this Sunday on Silver Lake. This will take place at noon on Sunday at Streeter’s Resort, at the docks and boat ramp located at 120 Lake Road. There’s no registration fee, but you are asked to bring a non-perishable food item, with all of those donations going to the Help Food Warehouse in Longview. Call 751-4281 if you need more information.

The “Belly Brigade” is hosting a New Year’s Day Turkey Feed, starting at 4 pm sharp, at 207 N. 4th Avenue in Kelso. This is scheduled to be held in the courtyard, and is open to the community. They also need donations for the event, including tables, to-go boxes and more. Get more information on the Belly Brigade Facebook page.