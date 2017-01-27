Friday:

Students at R. A. Long High School are staging a pair of one-act plays, presented this Friday and Saturday night on the Dana Brown Mainstage. The curtain for “Fire Exit” and “Elephant’s Graveyard” goes up at 7:30 pm each night, with tickets available at the door. Call 575-7133 for more information.

You can help raise money for the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, while also enjoying special creations from local chefs at the “Soup-Off!” that will be going on Friday night at the Longview Country Club. Your ticket for the event will get you appetizers, beverages, live entertainment and samplings of the special soups from at least ten local restaurants. This is billed as “a friendly competition, all in good fun and for a good cause.” Call 423-1011 for ticket information.

Saturday:

This Saturday in St. Helens, they’ll be putting on “Beats and Eats 2017,” a fundraiser for the Tom F. Brumbaugh Memorial Scholarship. Brumbaugh developed the band program at St. Helens High, winning several awards during his tenure. “Beats and Eats 2017” will be held in the commons at St. Helens High, starting at 6:30 Saturday evening, with performances from the High School Jazz Band, along with “Kris Delane and the Hurts,” out of Portland. Tickets are available at the ASB office, at Ace Hardware and Bertucci’s Chocolates in St. Helens.

“Into the Storm” is a staged reading that will be put on this Saturday night at the Longview Theatre on Commerce Avenue, a collection of personal monologues and dialogues that reflect current events, and their impacts on local people. This is being put on by Spencer Renee and Leslie Slape, presented at 7:30 pm Saturday night. Freewill donations will be accepted at the door. Call 431-5332 for more information.