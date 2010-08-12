Friday:

Kelso High School presents “Around the World in 80 Days” in the Auditorium at Kelso High. Check out the adventures of Phineas Fogg in one of three shows this weekend; at 7 pm on Friday, also at 2 and 7 pm on Saturday. Tickets will be available at the door.

Step back into olden times at The Madrigal Dinner, being offered this Friday and Saturday night at R. A. Long High School. This is billed as “a Winter Celebration with music, food and fun.” Along with the Renaissance musicians, jesters, performers and actors, they will also be serving a menu of “exquisite, delicious and unusual period foods.” The Madrigal Dinner will happen at 7 pm Friday and Saturday night; contact the ASB offices at R. A. Long or Mark Morris for ticket information.

Saturday:

Get breakfast and get your picture taken with Santa on Saturday morning, as the Crusaders Relay for Life team puts on another fundraiser at the Longview Eagles. They’re located at 1526 12th Avenue in Longview.

Old Kris Kringle is busy this Saturday, as he’ll also be stopping in at the McClelland Arts Center for the Longview Parks and Recreation Breakfast with Santa. There are seatings planned for 8:30 or 10:45 am at the facility on Delaware St.. Along with breakfast, they’ll have hands-on activities for the kids, a gingerbread bear scavenger hunt, face-painting, sing-alongs, a puppet show and of course, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Pre-registration is required, call 360-442-5400 to learn more, or go to mylongview.com/recreation.

Auditions for the Stageworks Northwest production of “Angel Street” happen this Saturday at the Longview Theatre on Commerce Avenue in downtown Longview. This psychological thriller was brought to the silver screen by George Cukor in “Gaslight,” a classic featuring Charles Boyer, Ingrid Bergman and Joseph Cotton. Roles are available for two men and three women. Auditions start at 10 am on Saturday; the show runs in February.

The Giving Hope Holiday Bazaar and Toy Drive happens this Saturday at the Monticello Park Senior Living Center at 605 Broadway in Longview, going from 10 am to 4 pm. This is a benefit for Community Home Health and Hospice.

The Toutle Country Christmas Market happens this Saturday at the Toutle Lake schools. Handmade crafts from local artists will be featured at this event, which will run from 9 am until 3 pm at the school complex just off of the Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, right in the center of town.

The “Brozaar” happens this Saturday at the Silver Lake Grange, billed as a “holiday bazaar for manly men.” Along with vendors of outdoor equipment, knives, leatherwork and other “manly” items, they’ll be serving lunch made with Sasquatch Sauces, and they’ll also have “Man 101” classes in home chainsaw use, “Surviving the Northwest Overnight,” and an Introduction to Metal Detecting. This runs from 9 am to 3 pm on Saturday, admission is free.

The Humane Society of Cowlitz County will be set up at the Three Rivers Mall on Saturday, putting on “Home Fur the Holidays,” a special pet adoption event. They’ll have kittens, cats and dogs available for adoption, and the first five adoptions will get 40 dollars shaved off of the total cost. Hours are 10 am to 1 pm on Saturday, right next to Santa at the Three Rivers Mall in Kelso.

You’re invited to a Holiday Fest at The Merk in downtown Longview on Saturday, going from 11 am until 3 pm. A wide array of vendors will be offering their wares, and The Grinch will also be showing up for a special reading of “How The Grinch Stole Christmas.” That portion of the program will run from noon until 2. Tickets for raffle baskets will be sold as a fundraiser for the Sloth Captive Husbandry Center in Rainier.

The 8th Annual Castle Rock Festival of Lights happens this Saturday, starting with holiday carnival games and pictures with Santa from 2 to 5 pm. The Hometown Holiday Parade through downtown Castle Rock happens at 5:30 pm, which will then be followed by the Tree Lighting Ceremony and Caroling. That will take place on Cowlitz St., right near the Post Office. Local businesses are donating prizes that will be raffled off; get tickets at Pollen Floral Works and Fibre Federal Credit Union.

Work off some of that holiday poundage by taking part in the 2017 Jingle All the Way 5K fun run and walk. This will happen on Saturday in the Longview Civic Circle, next to the Monticello Hotel. Santa will actually show up at 4 pm, then the gun will go off at 5. Prizes will be awarded to top finishers, the best Group Costume, the Most Original, and the “Griswold Brightest.” Get registration information at kelsolongviewchamber.org.

The 3rd annual Kalama Festival of Lighted Boats takes place on Saturday at 5 pm, at Marine Park in Kalama. Along with the parade of dazzling lighted boats, they’ll have live music and caroling, festive food and drink, Santa photos, and McMenamin’s will have a beer garden set up. Bundle up the kids and head on down to the river.

A royal call is going out for the “Gala of Thrones: A Medieval Star Affaire,” the annual soiree that’s put on by the PeaceHealth St. John Medical Foundation. This is the 15th year for A Star Affaire, the event that has raised more than $3.7 million dollars for the St. John Foundation and its programs. Those attending court will enjoy dinner, cocktails, live and silent auctions, live music and more. Get information on the PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center Foundation web page, or call 360-414-7904.