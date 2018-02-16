Friday:

The Kelso Garden Club meets on Friday, starting at 9:30 am at the Central Christian Church, located at 401 Crawford St. Ian Thompson with the Lower Columbia School Gardens is scheduled to come by at 11 am, when he will provide an update on the program. The public is welcome to attend and to learn more about the club. Get details by calling 360-636-5981.

Stageworks Northwest continues a production of the Victorian thriller “Angel Street” this weekend, the play that was the basis for the classic film “Gaslight.” “Angel Street” is a psychological thriller, where a murdering husband works to drive his wife insane, so that he can obtain a long-lost cache of gems. “Angel Street” will be performed at the Longview Theatre on Commerce Avenue, with showtimes at 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday nights, along with a 2 pm Sunday matinee. Get ticket information at stageworksnorthwest.org.

“The Vagina Monologues” return to Longview this Friday night, with local women performing the 18 scripted speeches that make up the classic play. A single performance is planned for 7 pm this Friday night in the Wollenberg Auditorium at LCC’s Rose Center for the Arts. The Rose Center Box Office opens one hour prior to curtain.



Saturday:

There’s a Volunteer Training session planned for this Saturday at Kelso High School, where they will be looking for people to help out with the Longview Tiger Sharks Special Olympics swim team. Anyone can come and help these special athletes as they train for competition; it would be helpful if you had some swimming experience, particularly at the competitive level. The volunteer training will run from 10 am until noon on Saturday.

Safe Kids Lower Columbia is holding another Car Seat Clinic on Saturday, running from 10 am until 1 pm in the truck bays at Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue. Anyone can get their car seats checked for free; only Cowlitz and Wahkiakum County residents are eligible for assistance in getting a new car seat. You’ll need to bring your car seat and the child that uses it, to insure that the child and the seat are properly fitted. Call 360-575-6280 for more information.

LongCon III happens this Saturday at the Longview Library, celebrating pop culture in all forms. This third annual “mini-fan convention” that will celebrate comic books, anime, gaming, fantasy and more. There’s a Costume Contest, with prizes awarded in three age categories, a panel discussion on “Anime 101,” and a lot more. LongCon III is free and open to all, going from 11 am until 3 pm on Saturday at the Longview Library.\

The Kelso First Baptist Church is hosting another “Soup’s On” community lunch on Saturday. The doors will open at 11:30 am, and lunch will be served until 1 pm. The Clothes Closet will also be open. Everyone is invited to come by and take part. The Kelso First Baptist Church is located at 214 S. 4th, call 360-423-2513 to learn more.

The Wahkiakum County Chamber of Commerce invites you out to the Norse Hall on Puget Island this Saturday, as the 33rd annual Crab and Oyster Feed takes place. Seatings are set for 3, 5:15 and 7:30 pm; seating is limited and all seats are reserved. Tickets for the feed are available at The Bank of the Pacific; raffle tickets and other fun stuff will happen at the event. Proceeds will help support the Bald Eagle Days fireworks show; this is also a 21-and-over event. Get more information on the Wahkiakum Chamber web page.

The Longview Eagles are smoking pork loins for a special dinner that’s being put on this Saturday; the doors open at 5 pm on Saturday for the dinner in support of Darrian Heath and his family. The young boy is battling a rare form of brain cancer, and is not expected to live a lot longer. His family has mounting medical bills; donations of children’s clothing are also being accepted, to help out Darrian and his siblings. They’ll also have a silent auction and raffles, along with a 50-50 drawing. The Longview Eagles are located at 1526 12th Avenue in Longview. Call 360-425-1444 to RSVP.

It’s a Free Fishing Weekend in Oregon, with no license required to fish, clam or crab on Saturday and Sunday. Rules about closures, bag limits and size restrictions remain in place, but it’s free to fish in the state otherwise. Contact Oregon Fish and Wildlife to learn more.