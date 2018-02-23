Friday:

The “Wheel N Deal” Flea Market for Kalama Fair that had been planned for this weekend is being postponed, due to the weather. Organizers now say that the fair will happen the weekend of March 2nd and 3rd.

The annual “Go Red Tea for Women” happens this Friday at the Delaware Plaza, an event in support of heart health for women. This will be an educational and fun-filled afternoon, with talks from PeaceHealth cardiologist Dr. James Suero, and “Chicken Soup for the Soul” author Jan Bono of Long Beach. This gets started at 2 pm; reservations are required. Call 360-423-3333 to learn more.

The competition will be fierce and fun at venues all over town this weekend, as the 35th annual St. Jude Broomstick Pool Tournament takes place. Competition starts at 7 pm Friday night, and the champion will be crowned on Sunday. Six-person teams will be vying for prizes and glory, while also rising money for the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Information and registration forms are available at the Shamrock Spirits and Grill.

A production of “The Wrestling Season” opens this weekend on the Center Stage at LCC’s Rose Center for the Arts, a drama that focuses on the issues of sexuality and bullying during the teen years. Performances are set for 7:30 pm on Friday and Saturday, along with a 2 pm Sunday matinee. This play is not recommended for children under the age of 13. The Rose Center box office opens one hour prior to curtain.

Longview Parks and Recreation’s biggest event happens this weekend at the McClelland Arts Center, the 23rd annual “Boots & Bling” Father-Daughter Ball. Four separate sessions are being booked this year, Friday night at 7 pm, 4 and 7 pm on Saturday, and 5 pm on Sunday. Registration includes a take-home keepsake, live music, “special surprises” and refreshments. Pre-registration is required; go to mylongview.com/recreation to learn more.

Saturday:

Spencer’s Heartstrong Foundation invites local kids to the annual Student Heart Check event, coming up this Saturday at the PeaceHealth Lakefront Clinic from 9 am until 4 pm. Youth from the ages of 12 to 20 can take part; those involved will receive a blood pressure check, an EKG, they’ll collect a family history review and those involved will also learn hands-free EKG. Appointments are recommended, but walkups will also be accepted. Register online by going to StopYouthSCA.org.

The Highlands Neighborhood Garden Club meets this Saturday morning, a group formed by the Highlands Neighborhood Association and the Belly Brigade that promotes gardening and production of healthy foods. They’ll have information on how to garden in a limited space, along with other tips for success. This meeting starts at 10 am on Saturday in the HNA Community Center, located at 292 21st Avenue in Longview.

Fill up on spaghetti and meatballs, while helping to raise some money to upgrade the heat and AC systems at the Gus Forbes VFW Post 1927 this Saturday. Admission gets in the all-you-can-eat affair, going from 4 to 8 pm in the hall located at 434 Davidson Avenue in Woodland.

The Crusaders Relay for Life team is putting on another fundraising event this Saturday, smoking Prime Rib for a dinner that will be served at the Longview Eagles. Organizers say that there will be a few tickets available at the door, but you’ll probably want to get tickets in advance. Call 360-425-7583 to get signed up.

The Big Leaf Montessori School “An Affair to Remember” Oscar Party happens this Saturday evening at the Monticello Hotel, a gala event that will raise funds for scholarships to attend Big Leaf. “An Affair to Remember” will run from 7 to 10 pm at the Monticello; go to bigleafmotessori.com for reservation information.

Celebrate the music and lyrics of the greats like Cole Porter, the Gershwin Brothers, Irving Berlin and Leonard Bernstein this Saturday night at “I Love a Piano.” This will be a multi-media production of live music, singing and dancing, featuring Michelle Knight and Patrick Sullivan as the leads. “I Love a Piano” happens this Saturday night at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts in Longview. Go to columbiatheatre.com for ticket information.

Sunday:

Learn how to ride a motorcycle this Sunday at the Castle Rock Race Park. “Learn How to Ride” is being hosted by the Mt. St. Helens Motorcycle Club, and will start at 1 pm on Sunday. This event is targeted at new riders, and those that have never ridden. They will have motorcycles available to ride, or you can bring your own. Professional riders and technicians will be on hand for instruction on various aspects of riding. Moms and kids get in for three cans of food, everyone else will have to pay $10. Call 503-739-0080 to learn more.