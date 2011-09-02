Friday:

Stageworks Northwest opens a production of the Victorian thriller “Angel Street” this weekend, the play that was the basis for the classic film “Gaslight.” “Angel Street” is psychological thriller, where a murdering husband works to drive his wife insane, so that he can obtain a long-lost cache of gems. “Angel Street” will be performed at the Longview Theatre on Commerce Avenue, with showtimes at 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday nights, along with a 2 pm Sunday matinee. Get ticket information at stageworksnorthwest.org.

Take your honey our for a special “date night” this weekend, as “Hearts of Horror” happens this Friday and Saturday nights at the old abandoned Three Rivers Cinema. Come on over for a “night of everlasting, candlelit terror,” going from 7 to 10 pm Friday and Saturday night. Along with themed attractions, they’ll have photo-ops, prizes, games and other fun stuff. Call 971-266-1781 to learn more.

You can have coffee with the Columbia County Commissioners on Friday morning, as they come to Rainier for an informal visit. “Coffee with the Commissioners” will go from 7:30 until 8:30 am at the Cornerstone Café in Rainier, located at 102 E. A Street in downtown. Call 503-397-7228 if you have any questions.

Saturday:

The annual Heart and Sole 5K/10K Walk and Run happens this Saturday morning, sponsored by Longview Parks and recreation. Things get started at 9 am on Saturday, with the Elks Building at Lake Sacajawea as the event central. Get more information on the Longview Parks and Rec web page.

The Silver Lake Grange is hosting a free Sweetheart Concert and Dance on Saturday, going from 7 to 10 pm. The dance to open to anyone age 13 and up, and will feature the acoustic talents of local singer Dennis Harris. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted, with the money raised helping to pay for maintenance at the Grange. Light refreshments will also be served. Learn more on the Silver Lake Grange Facebook page.

The Stage Door Concert Series continues this Saturday night at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, featuring a show called “Guitars of the East and West.” Aaron Larget-Caplan and Hiroya Tsukamoto will perform, with the seating on the stage at the historic theatre. Light snacks will be served, and there will also be a no-host bar. Only 60 seats are available. Get tickets by calling 360-575-TIXX.

The Winter Concert of the Southwest Washington Symphony will be presented this weekend, with performances being offered Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at the Rose Center for the Arts. They’re celebrating Rob Davis’ 5th years as conductor for the Southwest Washington Symphony, and he’s invited some special musicians in for a performance of “4 Horns and Orchestra” by Robert Schumann. Saturday’s concert in the Wollenberg Auditorium at LCC’s Rose Center is at 7 pm, Sunday’s is at 3. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.