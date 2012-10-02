Friday:

Kids can “un-celebrate Valentine’s Day” this Friday afternoon at the Scappoose Library, decorating broken-heart cookies, listening to un-romantic music and making “anti-Valentines” for their single friends. Youth in grades 6 to 12 are invited un-celebrate Valentine’s Day from 4 to 5 pm this Friday at the Scappoose Library.

The award-winning a cappella singing group “On the Rocks” performs Friday night in Clatskanie, part of the 28th annual Performing Arts Series at the Birkenfeld Theater. “On the Rocks” came to fame in 1999 at the University of Oregon, appearing on NBC with their version of Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance.” Curtain is at 7:30 Friday night; tickets are available at Hump’s Restaurant, or at the door.

Saturday:

The annual Heart and Sole 10K/5K Run and Walk happens Saturday morning at Lake Sacajawea. Register at the Elks Building at the lake, starting at 8:45 am. Contact Longview Parks and Recreation at 442-5400 for more information, or go to their web page on mylongview.com.

There’s a class in making Norwegian Wedding Cake, “Kransekake,” this Saturday morning at the Sons of Norway Hall in West Kelso. The class starts at 9 am this Saturday morning, and the class size is limited. Call 749-7655 to reserve a spot.

You’re invited to take the kids to the Family Cinema Night at the Clover Valley Community Center in Woodland, with a free screening of “Trolls.” The show starts at 7 pm; admission is one can of food, which will go to the Action Center Food Bank. They’ll have free popcorn and drinks, and you’ll be able to buy cotton candy and other treats. Clover Valley Community Church is located just east of I-5 in Woodland, at 3215 Lewis River Road.

They’re putting on a “Family Feud”-type contest this Saturday night at the Journey Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Lexington. This event will include live music, dinner and the game show, going from 6 to 8pm Saturday night at the church just off of West Side Highway. Call 431-1164 for more information.

The 4th annual Wine and Chocolate Blues Festival happens this Saturday in Kalama, starting at 7 pm in the Kalama Community Building. The headliner is the “Bottleneck Blues Band,” a winner of the Muddy Waters Blues Award. They’ll have other live music, wine and beer, a silent auction, specialty chocolates and a raffle. The Kalama Lions Club and GFWC Amalak are putting this event on as a benefit for the Kalama Community Building Maintenance Fund. Get tickets at the door.

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Southwest Washington Symphony at this weekend’s free Winter Concert. Performances are set for 7 pm on Saturday and at 3 pm on Sunday in the Wollenberg Auditorium at LCC’s Rose Center for the Arts. This year’s concert will also feature Young Artist Shannon Stein. The Kelso High School senior will perform Mozart’s Violin Concerto #5. Get ticket information on swsymphony.org, or call 360-783-6165.

You can observe the 100th anniversary of the opening of the Interstate Bridge across the Columbia River this Saturday at the Red Lion Jantzen Beach in Portland, where WSU Vancouver professor John Barber will have a “sound installation.” “A Mighty Span,” is an event that imagines a live radio broadcast of the opening of the bridge 100 years ago, recreating the sounds of the marching bands, speeches, ribbon-cutting and other events of that day. The 15-minute presentation is part of the celebration that will run from 2 to 6 pm this Saturday at the hotel, located right next to the river off of I-5 in Portland.