Friday:

Join in honoring the 2017 inductees into the Lower Columbia College Athletics Hall of Fame this Friday night, at a banquet being held at Myklebust Gymnasium. Bill Stoller, Mickey Brusco, Mike McNeilly and Carol Carlson will be inducted in this year’s class; there’s a social hour and silent auction that will start at 6:30 pm, followed by the dinner and induction program at 7 pm. Proceeds from the event help to support the LCC Foundation Athletic Excellence Fund, helping to provide scholarships for student athletes, along with program support.

Bust out the bell-bottoms and gold chains for the Lower Columbia Professionals’ “Boogie Nights,” a 70’s-themed dance and party, raising money for the LCP Scholarship Fund. They’ll have prizes for the best male, female and couple “Happenin’ Outfits,” along with “groovy raffle prizes.” “Boogie Nights” happens at the Longview Eagles from 7 to 11 pm Friday night. Call the Chamber of Commerce at 423-8400 for ticket information.

It’s a Wild West Casino Night at the Kelso-Longview Elks, a Membership Drive event that will happen this Friday night. Your admission will get you “cash” and admission to the Taco Bar, and you can win valuable non-cash prizes at the games. You can wear your best Western duds, and the proceeds from the event will support the Northwest Burn Camp. The Kelso-Longview Elks are located right next to the Three Rivers Mall, just off of Grade Street.

The Rainier Eagles invite everyone to “The Bartender’s Ball” on Friday night, going from 7 to 11 pm. Officers from the Rainier Eagles will be dressed as “saloon barmaids,” and will be slinging the drinks all night long. They’ll also have contests and raffles, with all of the money raised going to the Rainier Senior Center. The Rainier Eagles are on the waterfront in downtown Rainier, located at 109 West A Street.

“Southern Comforts” opens this weekend at the Love Street Playhouse in Woodland, running each weekend through March 5th. This romantic comedy will be featured at 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday nights, along with a matinee at 2 pm on Sundays. Get information on the production and get ticket information on lovestreetplayhouse.com, or by calling 360-907-9996.

There’s a Family Movie Night being offered this Friday night in Cathlamet, starting at 7 pm. The word is that this is a “documentary” this time around, being shown at the Community Center in Cathlamet. Admission is free for the whole family; you can also phone in a pizza from Sharon’s by 6:45 pm, and they’ll deliver it to the Center before the show.

Saturday:

Meet the artist whose works are currently being featured in the Koth Memorial Gallery at the Longview Library, at a reception planned for this Saturday afternoon. Painter Ruth Herr will be on hand to visit and talk about the works she has on display through the 27th of this month. The reception will run from 1 to 4 pm this Saturday in the Koth Memorial Gallery, located on the lower level of the Longview Library. All are welcome to attend.

Get your crab-crackers and your oyster knives together, and then head out to Puget Island this Saturday night, for the annual Wahkiakum Chamber of Commerce Crab and Oyster Feed. This will be held at the Norse Hall on Puget Island. Due to the high demand, there are three seatings planned this year, at 3 pm, 5:15 pm and at 7:30 pm. This is also a 21-and-over event. Tickets may still be available at the Bank of the Pacific in Cathlamet.

Sunday:

The Kelso and Longview Police Departments are auctioning off unclaimed property on Sunday, an event that’s being handled through CTM Unlimited Auctions of Oakville. You can view the auction lists on-line over the city web pages, and then the auction will be held live this Sunday at the auction center in Oakville, which is located west of I-5 on Highway 12. The bidding starts promptly at 11 am Sunday morning. Get more information on ctmunlimitedauction.com.

There’s a Community Potluck planned for this Sunday at Lions Pride Park in Castle Rock, going from 12:30 until 2 pm. This event is “One Hand Helping Another,” being put on by the Helping Hands Ministry, Feed the Need, the Belly Bridge, C-Hope, Family Members and Friends. They will also have clothing available for children and adults. You’re invited to come “kick on back and enjoy some good food with some good ole company!” Get more information on the One Hand Helping Another Facebook page.