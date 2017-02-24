Friday:

There’s a program on how to prune your fruit trees and rose bushes being offered on Friday at the Catlin Grange in Kelso, starting at 7:30 pm. Pete Harrington will be demonstrating the proper techniques, starting at 7:30 pm. This is free to attend, and door prizes will be given out. The Catlin Grange is located at 205 Shawnee Street, just off of North Pacific Avenue. Call 751-8031 for more information.

The re-scheduled concert by the South American folk ensemble “Grupo Condor” is set for Friday evening in Clatskanie. This concert will feature traditional musical styles from Spanish-speaking America, and will begin at 7:30 pm in the Birkenfled Theatre in Clastkanie, located on Nehalem Street. Tickets are available at Hump’s Restaurant, or at the door.

“Deathtrap” opens this weekend at the Longview Theatre in downtown Longview, the latest production from Stageworks Northwest. This is a Broadway classic, opening in 1978, and still holding the record for longest-running comedy play on Broadway. “Deathtrap” runs each weekend through March 12th; performances are set for 7:30 pm on Friday and Saturday, along with matinees at 2 pm on Sunday. Get tickets on stageworksnorthwest.org, or at the door.

A play called “The Mental State” is being presented on the Dana Brown Mainstage at R. A. Long High School, presented this weekend and next weekend. This production about teen mental illness is being presented at 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday night at R. A. Long. The ticket booth opens one hour prior to the curtain.

“Southern Comforts” continues this weekend at the Love Street Playhouse in Woodland, running through March 5th. This romantic comedy will be featured at 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday nights, along with a matinee at 2 pm on Sundays. Get information on the production and get ticket information on lovestreetplayhouse.com, or by calling 360-907-9996.

Saturday:

There’s still time to get your kid signed up for Saturday’s 5th annual Teen Heart Screen event on Saturday, running from 9 am to 4 pm at the PeaceHealth Lakefront Clinic in Longview. Spencer’s HeartStrong Foundation is teaming up with PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center for this annual event, providing cardiac screens for local youth. Get more information and get your child registered by going to StopYouthSCA.org.

Bethany Lutheran Church in Longview invites you to “Souper Game Day” on Saturday, starting at 1 pm. Several local Lutheran churches are teaming up for this event, offering a soup potluck, along with an afternoon of board games. Bring your board game and your pot of soup, and join in the fun. Bethany Lutheran Church is located at 2900 Parkview Drive in Longview.

The second annual LongCon Convention happens this Saturday at the Longview Public Library. This is an all-age mini-fan convention, welcoming devotees of comics, anime, gaming, fantasy and sci-fi pop culture. This will run from 11 am to 3 pm on Saturday; there’s a panel discussion at 11:30 am, and then the LongCon Costume Contest will happen at 1 pm. It’s free and open to all.

The Columbia County chapter of the Oregon Hunters Association holds its annual Banquet and Auction on Saturday at the Columbia County Fairgrounds in St. Helens. The doors open at 5 pm; along with your dinner ticket, they will have a number of raffles, including at drawing for a CZ P-07 pistol. They will also be raffling firearms off through the “Wall of Guns.” Call 503-201-7495 for ticket information.

They’re also putting on the annual Columbia County Bridal Show on Saturday, running from 11 am until 4 pm at the Meriwether Center in St. Helens. They will have all kinds of vendors on hand, all with a goal of making your special day spectacular. They’ll also have a Bridal Fashion Show at 2 pm, emceed by Cookin’ Country’s Ray Bartley. Admission is free.

Sunday:

There’s a six-ring Cat Fanciers Association Cat Show planned for Sunday at the Cowlitz County Expo Center. This is being put on by the Fort Vancouver Cat Fanciers and the North American Blues Cat Club, and will open at 9 am Sunday morning. More than 100 cats from 25 different breeds will be on display and will be judged. They also plan to have an agility ring, and vendors for pets and humans will also be set up. Donations will be accepted at the door.