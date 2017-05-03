Friday:

The Sons of Norway invite you to their lodge in West Kelso on Friday and Saturday, as they host a number of community events this week. There’s a Potluck planned at 5 pm on Friday, where they plan to hold a General Meeting, along with the election of officers for the coming year. Saturday morning, there’s a Norwegian Waffle and Swedish Pancake Breakfast planned, going from 8:30 to 10:30 am. The Sons of Norway at located at 224 Catlin Street in West Kelso.

You’re invited to Bingo and Spaghetti Friday night at St. Rose School in Longview. This will start at 6 pm Friday night in the St. Rose Parish Center, on 26th Avenue, right across the street from the church. Everyone is invited to come by for fun and food, while also meeting the families from St. Rose.

Saturday:

Saturday, February 4th is being promoted in the local area as a “Day of Kindness.” Bill Ammons with the Pacific Barber Shop in Kelso is pushing this event, saying that he wants everyone to “find a nice way to help someone out, or to just make the day better for someone-somehow.”

The fourth annual Civil War Food Drive gets under way Saturday morning in Longview, with students from Mark Morris and R. A. Long hitting the streets for a Walk-and-Knock food collection. Donations bags have been distributed in areas that will be canvassed; students will meet at 9 am, and then they’ll head out with adult volunteers at 10. You’re asked to have your food donations on your doorstep by 10 am. Monetary donations are also being accepted; make your checks out to Help Food Warehouse. Donation barrels are also being set up at the Fred Meyer store on Ocean Beach Highway, where you’ll be able to “vote” for your favorite high school by choosing the Monarch or Lumberjack barrel. Last year, the high schools collected about 13,000 pounds of food for local food banks; the Civil War Food Drive runs through next week.

The annual Beacon Hill Extreme Team Garage Sale happens this Saturday, going from 8 am until 2 pm on Saturday in the gym at Beacon Hill Elementary School. Donations of materials that can be sold at the Garage Sale are being taken on Friday, going from 4 to 7 pm at the school; if you can’t get up there, then you can call 749-7245 to arrange a pickup. (Please do NOT contact the school directly)

Get help with tax preparation at a “Super Refund Saturday,” taking place from 12:30 to 4:30 pm on Saturday at the Longview Public Library. Trained volunteers from Lower Columbia CAP and AARP will be available to help you get your taxes done right; they’ll also have information on money management and saving strategies. Refreshments will served, and it’s free to take part.

A special presentation of “The Vagina Monologues” is planned for this Saturday at Lower Columbia College, presented by the Diverse Genders and Sexualities Club at LCC. This is being presented as a benefit for the Emergency Support Shelter, and the curtain will rise at 7 pm Saturday evening in the Wollenberg Auditorium at the Rose Center for the Arts. You’re also encouraged to “wear red” to show solidarity with those in the cast.

The annual Toutle Father-Daughter Ball happens Saturday night at Toutle Lake High School, going from 7 to 9 pm. Ray Bartley with Cookin’ Country will DJ the dance; tickets are available at the door.

You’re invited to the opening of the first “Art Hive” on the west coast, being developed at the old Deer Island School. The Deer Island Manor Art Hive is intended as a “community art studio,” inviting people in to create their own artworks or whatever their heart desires. The “Art Hive” at Deer Island Manor will be open from noon to 4 pm on Saturday, where you’ll be able to come down and “discover your inner artist.” The Deer Island Manor is located just off of Highway 30, just a few miles west of St. Helens.