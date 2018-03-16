Friday:

The Friends of the Castle Rock Library are putting on a Book Sale this weekend, going from 11 am to 6 pm on Friday and from 10 to 3 pm on Saturday. A wide array of hard and soft-covered books will be available, along with CD’s, DVD’s, and VHS videos. The Castle Rock Library is located at 137 Cowlitz St. W.

They’re serving a corned beef and cabbage lunch this Friday at the Rainier Senior Center, and along with the Irish-themed lunch, they’ll also be holding a “Luck of the Draw” raffle during this event. Lunch will start at noon, and then the raffle drawings will start at 1 pm. The Rainier Senior Center is located at 48 W. Seventh Ave., right next to Riverfront Park in Rainier.

Get your “glow” on this Friday evening by taking part in the annual Electrifying Shamrock 5K Fun Run and Walk, put on by Longview Parks and recreation. Wear your best St. Paddy’s Day or neon outfit for this nighttime run, while will start at 7 pm at the Lions Shelter at Lake Sacajawea. Prizes will be awarded in several categories, and there’s a 21-and-over after-party at the Shamrock Tavern. Contact Longview Parks and Rec to get registered and to get more information.



Saturday:

The Theater Club at Rainier Junior-Senior High School are taking donations for a fundraiser that’s planned for this Saturday, accepting donations of cans, bottles, newspaper and clothing that will then be turned in for recycling. This will run from 9 am to 5 pm this Saturday at the RV Park in Rainier. Call 503-438-9368 to learn more.

The annual Native Tree and Shrub Sale that the Cowlitz Farm Forestry Association puts on each year is being held this Saturday in the parking lot at Bob’s Sporting Goods in Longview. The sale will start Saturday morning at 8 am, and will go until 4 pm, or until stocks are sold out. A wide variety of native trees, shrubs, berries and other plants will be for sale, priced from $1 to $8 apiece. Proceeds help to support Farm Forestry Association forestry programs.

It’s “Shamrock Saturday” in downtown Longview, with deals, specials, discounts and prize drawings at businesses through the downtown corridor. You can come down and check the wide variety of shops and stores in downtown Longview, while also checking out the new and improved streetscape. “Shamrock Saturday” will continue all day long.

There’s a Birth and Family Wellness Fair happening this Saturday at the Youth and Family Link building on Douglas St. in Longview. This will run from 10 am until 2 pm, with all kinds of information on giving birth and infancy. They will also have information from “alternative care professionals” and family care specialists. Admission is free; Youth and Family Link is located at 907 Douglas St.

A reception for this month’s featured artist at the Longview Library’s Koth Memorial Gallery will be held this Saturday, going from 10 am until 1 pm. “A Weaver and His Loom” features hand-woven pieces from George Long, who makes and donates his pieces to local charities. Long will also be demonstrating his technique, with a live weaving demonstration. The Koth Gallery is located on the lower level of the Longview Library.

The 40th annual Longview Rotary Relays happen this Saturday at Longview Memorial Stadium, with teams from R. A. Long, Mark Morris, Clatskanie and Rainier competing. Field events start at 10:30 am, and the competition will continue until 3 pm. The concession stand will be open, also helping to raise money for Rotary scholarship programs.

“Soup’s On” this Saturday at the Kelso First Baptist Church, inviting everyone to come by for the church’s regular community lunch. The doors of the church at 214 S. 4th Avenue in Kelso will open at 11:30 Saturday morning, and lunch will be served until 1 pm. The Clothes Closet will also be open. Call 360-423-2513 for more information.

Safe Kids Lower Columbia is putting on a Car Seat Clinic on Saturday, going from 10 am to 1 pm in the truck bays at the Main Station for the Longview Fire Department, at 740 Commerce Avenue. Nearly 90% of the car seats checked at these clinics are installed and used incorrectly. Cowlitz and Wahkiakum County residents can take part; donations to help support the program will be accepted. Call 360-575-6280 to learn more.

Head to Chinook Stadium at Kalama High School on Saturday, for the first-ever Powder Puff Football game, being played between teams from Kalama High and Kelso High School. Along with the gridiron action, they’ll have a split-the-pot drawing, a “battle of the buckets,” a kick the field goal competition, bubble suits and a photo booth. Proceeds will go to the 2018 graduation parties for each class.

Learn how you can help to fight child sexual exploitation at a special movie screening that will happen this Saturday at R. A. Long High School. “Be the One” will be shown at 6 pm in the auditorium at R. A. Long; you can learn the warning signs of child sex trafficking, and there will also be information on what you can do to help children in the local community who may be victimized. Admission is free.

The Longview Eagles are putting on a St. Patrick’s Day Dinner this Saturday night, starting at 6 pm at their facility on 12th Avenue in downtown Longview. The meal will featured corned beef and cabbage or ham and vegetables. The Longview Eagles are located at 1526 12th Avenue, call 360-425-1444 to get more information.

Sunday:

The Friends of Skamakowa Foundation Annual Members Meeting is set for this Sunday, happening at 2 pm in the River Life Interpretive Center. Along with the annual business meeting for the group, Irene Martin will talk about “Canneries on the Columbia,” and pie will be served. Call 360-895-3007 to RSVP.