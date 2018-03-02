Weekend Events–3/2-4/18

Friday:

The “Wheel N Deal” Flea Market for the Kalama Fair that had been postponed by last week’s weather is on for this weekend. Hours for the Flea Market at the Kalama Community Building are 8 am to 4 pm on Friday and 9 to 4 on Saturday, located on the hill at 2nd and Elm St.. More than 20 vendors are signed up, there’s an all-you-can-eat Swedish Pancake breakfast available, along with a homemade Chicken Noodle soup lunch.

After the Flea Market closes on Saturday, there will be Family Fun Bingo in the Kalama Community Building, with the doors opening for seats at 6 pm. The Bingo balls start flying at 6 pm, and they’ll be selling handmade pizza dinners for $5, starting at 5 pm.

Northlake Elementary School is having a Carnival on Friday, starting at 6 pm. This year’s Carnival has a Dr. Seuss theme, they’ll have carnival games, and several baskets will be raffled off.

Get into the origin story of Peter Pan at the Mainstage Theatre production that opens this weekend. “Peter and the Starcatcher” gets into the back story of the boy who could fly, involving music, discovery, “tropical mischief,” and a chest full of magic dust. Performances on the Dana Brown Mainstage at R. A. Long High School are at 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday night. Tickets will be available at the door.

The award-winning author of the “Smells Like Dog” children’s book series and many other titles will be in Castle Rock on Friday. After visiting kids at a Castle Rock Elementary School assembly, Suzanna Selfors will be at Vault Books and Brew at 5:30 pm, taking part in a book signing and a children’s event. Vault Book and Brew is located at 20 Cowlitz St. W. in downtown Castle Rock.

Saturday:

The bargains will be flying out the door at Saturday’s 33rd annual KLOG/KUKN/The Wave Auction, being held at the Cowlitz County Conference and Events Center. More than $160,000 in brand-new merchandise will be auctioned off to the highest bidder, with no reserve and no minimum bid. The preview will run from 8 until 10 am, then the bidding starts promptly at 10.

Bloodworks Northwest is bringing a Bloodmobile to the Three Rivers Mall in Kelso on Saturday, setting up to take donations of blood between 9 am and 3 pm. They’ll be closed for lunch between 11:30 and 12:30. You can make an appointment by calling 1-800-398-7888, but walk-ins are always accepted.

There’s an all-ages Hip-Hop concert planned for this Saturday night at the Longview Theatre on Commerce Avenue, an event that feature the talents of no fewer than ten local artists. The show is being hosted by Stageworks northwest, and the doors for the theatre will open at 7:30 pm. Tickets will be available at the door.

Sunday:

Strut the “red carpet” in your Thrift Store finest at Sunday’s “Secondhand Oscur Awards Party,” starting at 4:30 pm on Sunday at the Longview Moose. This is a fundraiser for Cabaret Follies of Lower Columbia. Your admission will include a raffle ticket; prizes will be awarded for Best Dressed, Best Celebrity Lookalike, Most Outrageously Dressed and for the Most Correct Academy Award Guesses. They’ll also have a photo booth, a 50-50 cash raffle and a silent auction. The Longview Moose lodge is located on Washington Way in Longview.