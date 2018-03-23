Friday:

There’s a Bloodworks Northwest Blood Drive going on at the Ocean Beach Highway Safeway store on Friday, going from 10 am to 4 pm; call 1-800-398-7888 to set up an appointment, but walkups will also be taken.

Get ready for “a hell of a good time” this Friday night at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, as “Highland Way” from San Diego comes in for a concert of “Celtic music with a Scottish flair.” Curtain is at 7:30 pm Friday night at the CTPA; call 360-575-TIXX for ticket information.

The NanoCon Mark 5 International Science Fiction Film Festival and Convention happens this Friday and Saturday at Lower Columbia College. This open Friday night with the Red Carpet rollout of the Film Festival at LCC’s Laufman Lecture Hall; the social hour starts at 5 pm, winning films will be shown from 6:30 to 8:30 pm, and a special VIP dinner starts at 8:30. There’s also a concert at 5 pm on Friday by “Stovokor,” which bills itself as “the planet’s only heavy-metal Klingon band.” The full convention will run from 10 am until 10 pm on Saturday in the Health and Science Building at LCC.



Saturday:

Chow down and help out Special Olympics at a Pancake Breakfast that’s being held this Saturday morning at the Faith Family Center in Longview. Breakfast at the church on 38th and Ocean Beach Highway will be served from 8 to 11 am on Saturday, with proceeds supporting Longview/Kelso Special Olympics. Call 360-749-4171 to learn more.

Safely dispose of personal records and other documents at Saturday morning’s Community Shred event, happening from 9 am until noon at the H&R Block office at the Triangle Shopping Center. You’re asked to limit your shredding to one box of documents; H&R Block is located next to the liquor store at the mall.

The Wahkiakum County Democrats are holding their Party Convention and District 19 Legislative Caucus on Saturday, starting at 10 am in the Multi-Purpose Room at J. A. Wendt Elementary School in Cathlamet. Find out more by calling 206-588-9234.

“Ashlee’s Day” happens this Saturday, an event being put on by the Stone Soup Foundation, which is working to help feed the homeless and the needy in the local community. Saturday’s event is intended to honor victims of addiction or mental illness, and to raise awareness of resources that are available. This will run from noon to 2:30 pm at the Cowlitz County Administration Building in Kelso, and you can even take part in a chili cookoff. All are invited to take part.

The Castle Rock Eagles are putting a Spaghetti Dinner on Saturday, raising money for “Team Angie” and her fight against lung cancer. Along with the pasta, salad and bread, they’ll have raffles and a silent auction. Dinner will be served from 3 to 6 pm this Saturday at 224 Huntington Ave. S. in Castle Rock. Call 360-270-5783 to learn more.

There’s a St. Patrick/Spring Dinner being served this Saturday at the VFW Post 1045 on Ocean Beach Highway in Longview, going from 4 to 6 pm. You can choose between corned beef and cabbage or Irish stew. Proceeds will help support programs run by Post 1045, which is located at 4311 Ocean Beach Highway.

The theme for Saturday’s annual meeting and banquet of the Kalama Chamber of Commerce is “Small Town, Big Aloha!,” and will happen at the Kalama Community Building. The event is “beach casual dress,” and will feature prime rib or a Hawaiian chicken dinner. The social hour starts at 5:30 pm, followed by dinner at 6:30. Tickets are available at the Kalama Shopping Center.

The 8th annual Dino-Doozer Great Gatsby Masquerade Ball happens this Saturday at the Cowlitz County Expo Center, going from 6 to 11 pm. Along with the buffet dinner, there will be live and silent auctions, wine tasting and live music. Proceeds will help the Dino-Doozer Foundation and its battle against childhood cancers.

There’s a Civil War matchup planned for this Saturday at Mark Morris High School, as the MM vs. RAL Buff Puff Volleyball Game takes place at 7 pm. Proceeds will go to funding the 2018 Safe and Sober Senior Party; tickets will be sold at the door.

The Longview-Kelso Community Concert Association continues the current season with “Two on Tap,” a tap-dancing show that will take place Saturday night in the Wollenberg Auditorium at LCC’s Rose Center for the Arts. Members of the local dance group “TAPestry” will also be taking part. Go to lkcca.org for ticket information.

Sunday:

Run out toward Clatskanie to the Quincy Grange on Sunday, where they will be cooking up the 43rd annual Quincy Grange Chicken Dinner. This will run from noon until 3 pm on Sunday, serving a traditional chicken dinner and dessert. Follow the signs to the Quincy Grange Hall, which is located on Rutters Road, northeast of Clatskanie.

LOCAR, the Lower Columbia Association of Realtors, is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, starting at 1 pm at Haydu Park, just east of I-5 off of the Kalama River Road exit. This is for kids from newborn to 16 years of age, and there is a fee to take part. The event is a fundraiser for the LOCAR Relay for Life team.

The Rainy Months Series of children’s shows continues on Sunday at the Columbia theatre for the Performing Arts, featuring the Robert Louis Stevenson classic “Treasure Island.” This starts at 2 pm on Sunday at the CTPA; go to columbiatheatre.com for ticket information, or call 360-575-TIXX for ticket information.

There’s a Children’s Tea planned for Sunday at the Kalama Community Building, transformed into an Enchanted Forest with mythical creatures. This will go from 2 to 3:30 on Sunday, a benefit for the Kalama Library. A limited number of tickets are available at Kalama Koffee, River Rock Kids and the Kalama Library.

You can take the kids out to Riverside Park at 2 pm on Sunday, as the Lexington Moms are putting on an Easter Egg Hunt.