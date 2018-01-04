Friday:

The Spring Chinook are in, and the Wahkiakum County Chamber of Commerce is putting on its annual “Hook the Hawg” Spring Salmon Derby on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available at several locations in Cathlamet, and the check-in will be at the Elochoman Marina. “Biggest fish” prizes will be awarded for men, women, youth and kid categories. Proceeds from the derby will help support scholarships for kids at Wahkiakum High School.Get more information on the Wahkiakum Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

“CAP After Dark” happens this Friday evening at the Grounds for Opportunity Café in Kelso, “a FUN-draising evening of games, prizes, food and drinks” that will help to support CAP’s Meals on Wheels program. This will run from 5 to 9 pm; you can play all kinds of board games, and they will have food and drink specials. Your entry ticket will also enter you in a drawing for a week-long stay at a Tahiti Village Resort condo in Las Vegas. Tickets are available at Lower Columbia CAP and at Grounds for Opportunity, located at 413 S. Pacific Ave. in Kelso.

Saturday:

The annual “Running of the Fools” 10K run happens this Saturday out at Willow Grove Park, sponsored by Longview Parks and Recreation. This events is scheduled to go from 9 am until noon on Saturday. Go to mylongview.com/recreation for more information.

The 9th annual Cowlitz Gamers for Kids Expo happens this Saturday at the Cowlitz County Conference and Events Center, going from 10 am until 5 pm. Along with all manner and genre of games, they’ll have prize drawings, a silent auction, raffles, vendor booths and tournaments. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Arc of Cowlitz County.

The first-ever Cowlitz Foot Patrol Potluck Thaw-Out happens this Saturday in South Kelso. Organizers say that you can shake off the cabin fever by fixing a dish to share and then come on down to 300 S. 9th Ave. at noon on Saturday. The Easter Bunny will be there, they’ll have face painting, a barbecue, an Easter Egg Coloring Contest and an Easter Egg Hunt. Everyone s invited to come by and take part.

There’s a benefit concert planned for this Saturday at Cowboy Church in Castle Rock, looking to raise money to help Pastor Joel Royce, who is currently battling brain cancer. The concert will run from 3 to 6 pm on Saturday at the church, which is located at 211 Front Ave. in Castle Rock. Call 360-274-7705 to learn more.