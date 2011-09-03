Friday:

The Friends of the Longview Senior Center are taking a bus trip to the Lucky Eagle Casino on Friday, leaving from 1111 Commerce Avenue at 9 am. There is a small fee for the ride, with the proceeds helping to support the Senior Center. Folks age 50 and under are allowed to go, as long as they are with someone that’s 50 or older. Call 360-636-0210 for more information.

Angel Closet is putting on another Dress Giveaway event this weekend, with sessions planned from 3 to 6 pm on Friday, and from 10 am to 1 pm on Saturday. High school girls from around the area can come in and pick out dresses, shoes and accessories for Winter Ball or other formal events, all for free. They have a lot of different sizes and styles, and the girls can try them on at the shop. Angel Closet is a ministry of the Valley Christian Fellowship, and is located at 1811 Washington Way in Longview.

The brain power will be on high this Friday night at the Kelso Theater Pub, as Cowlitz County Altrusa presents “Spell-ebration 2018,” an adult spelling bee. Teams of up to three people will contend for cash prizes and glory; this is also the second year for the High School competition, with those teams vying for scholarship money. The winner of the High School round will also compete in the Adult final. Spellers should arrive between 5:45 and 6 pm, then the competition will start at 7 pm Friday night.

Get into the origin story of Peter Pan at the Mainstage Theatre production that continues this weekend. “Peter and the Starcatcher” gets into the back story of the boy who could fly, involving music, discovery, “tropical mischief,” and a chest full of magic dust. Performances on the Dana Brown Mainstage at R. A. Long High School are at 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday night. Tickets will be available at the door.

Saturday:

Get some things to enliven your local landscape at the 20th annual Tree Sale that’s put on by the Columbia County Small Woodlands Association on Saturday. Twenty-two different species of deciduous and conifer trees will be for sale, with prices ranging from $1.50 to $6. Many of the species are small, and are desirable for small property applications. The sale will start at 8:30 Saturday morning in the Pacific Pride parking lot, just off of Highway 30 at the west end of St. Helens.

The annual R. A. Long and Mark Morris High School Baseball Clinic happens this Saturday at John Null Park. This goes from 11 am until 2 pm, and i is open to kids ages 7 through 12. Admission is three cans of non-perishable food from each participant, and lunch will be provided.

The 42nd annual Columbian Artists Association Spring Art Show opens this weekend at the Three Rivers Mall, and will run through March 25th. This year’s featured artist is Janis Newton; gallery hours at 11 am to 5 pm daily. Go to columbianartists.org to learn more.

The Annual Columbia County Bridal Expo and Fashion Show happens this Saturday in St, Helens, starting at 11 am at Meriweather Place in downtown St. Helens. There will be a number of vendors set up, lots of prize giveaways, and the fashion show will start at 2. Admission is free.

Local middle and high schoolers who are into Harry Potter are invited to the Longview Library on Saturday, for the chance to join the REAL Dumbledore’s Army. This will get started at 1:30 pm on Saturday, where local kids will have a chance to connect with Harry Potter fans from around the world. From there, the Longview Public Library chapter of the Harry Potter Alliance will join forces to make the world a better place. Get more information at longviewlibrary.org.

Get a preview of the 2018-2019 Stageworks Northwest season this Saturday night at the Longview Theatre on Commerce Avenue. This is being hosted by Leslie Slape, starting with a thank you to all of those who helped to make this past season “one of the best ever.” Slape also plans to thank all of the sponsors, advertisers, season-ticket holders, ticket buyers and donors who help to keep the lights on. The Stageworks 2018-2019 Season Reveal and Thank-You starts at 6:30 pm this Saturday night. Please RSVP prior to the event.