Friday:

The Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce continues its 2017 Small Business Boot Camp this Friday morning, offering classes on Boardsmanship, and providing training in membership on boards for a variety of organizations. The six-week Small Business Boot Camp meets at 7:30 Friday mornings from through April 7th, presented in the Heritage Room at LCC. Get more from the Chamber of Commerce by calling 423-8400, or go to kelsolongviewchamber.org.

Friday morning at St. Helens High School, the Apprenticeship Coordinators Group of Oregon and Southwest Washington is hosting a session on the building trades training programs that the organization offers. This will run from 10 am until noon on Friday in the St. Helens High School Auditorium.

“Deathtrap” concludes this weekend at the Longview Theatre in downtown Longview, the latest production from Stageworks Northwest. This is a Broadway classic, opening in 1978, and still holding the record for longest-running comedy play on Broadway. “Deathtrap” runs each weekend through March 12th; performances are set for 7:30 pm on Friday and Saturday, along with a matinee at 2 pm on Sunday. Get tickets on stageworksnorthwest.org, or at the door.

Northwest concert pianist Michael Allen Harrison performs this Friday night in Columbia City, a benefit to help raise money for renovations of the Columbia City Community Hall. This will be a dinner show, and will start at 6 pm in the Columbia City School Gym. Tickets are available at the Columbia City Hall; get more information by calling 503-397-4010.



Saturday:

The Coast Guard Auxiliary will be conducting free Vessel Safety Checks this Saturday and Sunday, in the 12th Avenue parking lot right across the street from Bob’s Sporting Goods in Longview. Be sure that you have your safety inspection sticker before your head out on the water this spring. Hours are 9 am to 5 pm on Saturday and noon to 4 pm on Sunday. The boat inspections are free.

There’s a Relay for Life Carnival being held this Saturday at McBride Elementary School in St. Helens, going from 4 to 7 pm. They’ll have Dr. Seuss games, a cake walk, bingo, a dime toss, a robot demonstration a photo booth and carnival concessions. Find out more by going to the Facebook page for Relay for Life of Columbia County.

Get some help with your small business at a seminar that the Longview Public Library is hosting on Saturday. Volunteers with SCORE will be on hand for this Business Lenders Seminar, which will run from 10 am to 1 pm on Saturday, held in the MJO Room at the Longview Library. If you’re thinking about starting a business, or if you need some help with your current business, then this could be for you. Call 442-5300 for more information.

Saturday night at the Kelso Senior Center, there’s a “Baby Boomer Bash,” going from 6 to 8 pm in the old Catlin Hall in West Kelso. Monte Eldon will be providing the tunes, and they will also have a Nacho Bar. The Kelso Senior Center is located at 106 NW 8th Avenue in West Kelso, call 749-3964 for more information.

Cookin’ Country 105.5 FM continues with the New Faces of Nashville Acoustic Concert Series, bringing in a past winner of NBC’s “The Voice” to the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts for a Saturday night show. Tony Jones of Longview is fresh from his audition for “The Voice,” and he’ll open for Craig Wayne Boyd, a past winner on the show. Presale tickets are available at Bob’s Sporting Goods; the doors open at 6 pm on Saturday, and the show will start at 7.

Sunday:

Get some Bingo in this Sunday afternoon, and help to raise money for the Kalama Lions. They’re sponsoring Bingo games at 2 pm on Sunday in the Kalama Community Building. A five-spot will get you card for ten games, competing for cash prizes. They’ll also be having raffles, and they will have concessions for sale. Cal 673-2169 for more information.

The “Almost Spring Concert” from the Columbia River Handbells will be presented this Sunday at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. Bell-ringers are from all around the region, and range in age from teens to octogenarians. The show starts at 3 pm on Sunday; admission is free, but donations will be accepted. Money from those donations will help purchase music for the group’s future concerts.