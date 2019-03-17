Friday:

The Lower Columbia Contractors Association is holding a free Training for Construction Contractors, starting this Friday morning at LCC’s Health and Science Building. The class starts at 7:30 am on Friday, with more than 25 topics being covered in different classrooms. You’re advised to pre-register on the Washington Labor and Industries web page.

WorkSource is teaming up with the Longview Library to offer a Job Search and Resume Lab, being offered at 1 and 4 pm on Friday at the Longview Public Library; this class will be offered on the 1st and 3rd Friday of each month. WorkSource and the Library are also offering classes in One-on-One Internet Navigation and Resume Help, being put on at 1 and 3 pm, on the 1st and 3rd Saturday of each month. Register at the Longview Library Information Desk, or call 442-5300 for more information.

Celebrate the completion of the West Main Street Revitalization Project at a Ribbon-Cutting that’s planned for 11 am on Friday, being held at the intersection of West Main and 4th Avenue in West Kelso. The $1.2 million project includes new sidewalks, street surfaces, landscaping, bike racks and other amenities. Light refreshments will be provided, and guided tours will be done after the ribbon-cutting.

There’s a St. Patrick’s Day Parade planned for noon on Friday on the sidewalks in Cathlamet. Parade participants will gather on the sidewalk across from the Bank of the Pacific in downtown Cathlamet; at noon, they’ll go up the east side of the street and then back down the west side of the street. “Wearin’ of the Green” is encouraged, but is not required. There’s an “after-parade” gathering planned at Duffy’s Pub in Grays River, where traditional Irish fare will be served.

Angel Closet is holding a Dress Giveaway for local girls who are getting ready for Prom or other formal events. All high school girls in the local area are invited to come by and select a dress, shoes and accessories for upcoming events. The Angel Closet will be open from 3 to 6 pm on Friday and from 10 am until 1 pm on Saturday; they’re located at 1811 Washington Way in Longview; call 747-7178 for more information.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner that’s hosted by the Longview Eagles is planned for Friday night, starting at 6 pm at the lodge on 12th Avenue in Longview. The menu includes Corned Beef and Cabbage and all of the trimmings; they also plan to have a ham dinner available. They’re going to hold some raffles, and then the karaoke starts at 8 pm. Eagles members and their guests are invited; call 425-1444 for more information.

The Clatskanie Bloom Open Art show opens on Friday, and will run through the 26th. This is sponsored by the Clatskanie Farmers Market, and 30% of each art sale will go to FEAST, a local community food project. “Clatskanie Bloom” will be open from 1 to 7 pm on weekdays and from 1 to 5 pm on weekends at 136 N. Nehalem in Clatskanie. Go to clatskaniebloom.com for details.

The 2017 Clatskanie Pub Crawl is set for this Friday night, starting at 5 pm. The crawl starts at Flowers n’ Fluff, and then will make its way to Big Guys, the Conestoga and Hump’s, with the crawlers spending an hour at each location, where they will get an 8-ounce beer and an appetizer at each location. Tickets are available at each site for the Pub Crawl.

Saturday:

The annual Spring Show of the Columbian Artists Association opens this weekend, and will run through April 2nd at the Three Rivers Mall. The show will be open from 11 am to 5 pm in the mall space near the Macy’s store through April 2nd; there’s an Opening Reception for the artists, going from 2 to 4 pm on Saturday. Admission is free; find out more on Columbianartists.org.

Cowlitz Farm Forestry is putting on its annual Native Tree and Shrub sale, going from 8 am until 4 pm on Saturday at Bob’s Sporting Goods in Longview. A variety of native evergreen and deciduous trees will be on sale, along with ornamental and fruit-bearing shrubs. Most seedlings cost one or two dollars. Proceeds will help fund local scholarships for natural resource education.

Help the Mark Morris Band raise money to go to Disneyland for a competition in May, at a huge multiparty garage sale that’s happening on Saturday. This will run from 8 am to 5 pm on Saturday, in the cafeteria at the high school off if 15th Avenue.

Safe Kids Lower Columbia is holding a Car Seat Clinic on Saturday, running from 10 am to 1 pm in the station bays at the Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue Main Station on Vine St. in Kelso. The latest number show that nearly 90% of car seats are installed incorrectly, which could put your child at risk in a collision. The inspections are free, and resources are available in case you need to replace your car seat.

AARP is putting on a a program called “Avoid Identity Theft—Be Informed,” starting at noon on Saturday at the Longview Public Library. Trained instructor Jim Perkins will run the discussion on how to spot fraud, and to avoid having your identity stolen. The program is free; call 442-5321 for more information.

There’s a “Soup’s On” community lunch planned for this Saturday at the Kelso First Baptist Church, served between 11:30 am and 1 pm at the church on S. 4th Avenue. The Clothes Closet will also be open. Call the church at 423-2513 to get more details.

Get your vinyl on at the 5th annual Kelso/Longview Record Collectors Show, which will take place from 3 to 7 pm in the Bowers Building in downtown Longview. “Classics and Oddities” is sponsoring the show, along with a local record label called “Metalworx Music.” More than 30 vendors are expected, with LP’s, cassettes, 8-tracks, CD’s and other media on sale. Food will also be available for purchase. The Bowers Building is located at 1338 Commerce, right across the street from The Merk.

Learn about the scandal of child sex trafficking and exploitation at a special community event that’s being put on by the Superior Court Judges and the Cowlitz County Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children Task Force. There will be a screening of “Chosen-The True Story of America’s Trafficked Teens,” followed by a panel discussion involving those who deal with child exploitation. Anyone interested can attend the program, which will start at 6 pm in the Auditorium at R. A. Long High School. Call 5773085 if you have other questions.

Sunday:

The Friends of Skamakowa plan to hold their Annual Meeting on Sunday, starting at 2 pm in the Redmen Hall, right next to Ocean Beach Highway. The FOS plan to elect new officers, and will hold their annual business meeting; after the business is concluded, then there will be a Pie Social, along with music from the Harmony Hearts. Anyone interested can attend.

Jay Owenhouse brings his Bengal Tigers back to the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts on Sunday, dazzling the crowd with his world-famous show of magic and illusions. Shows are set for 3 and 7 pm on Sunday. Call 575-8499, or go to columbiatheatre.com for ticket information.