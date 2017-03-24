Friday:

It’s “Flights, Bites, and Trivia Night” this Friday evening at Ashtown Brewing in Longview, as Longview Parks and Rec puts on its second “Date Night” event. This is billed as “an evening of educational culinary adventure,” which will then be followed by a test of your knowledge of random facts. This will run from 7 to 10 pm on Friday, and you’ll have to act fast, as there’s pace for only 25 couples. Get details and a link to tickets on mylongview.com.

The Clatskanie Bloom Open Art show continues this weekend, runining through the 26th. This is sponsored by the Clatskanie Farmers Market, and 30% of each art sale will go to FEAST, a local community food project. “Clatskanie Bloom” will be open from 1 to 7 pm on weekdays and from 1 to 5 pm on weekends at 136 N. Nehalem in Clatskanie. Go to clatskaniebloom.com for details.

Saturday:

The annual Spring Show of the Columbian Artists Association continues run through April 2nd at the Three Rivers Mall. The show will be open from 11 am to 5 pm in the mall space near the Macy’s store through April 2nd. Admission is free; find out more on Columbianartists.org.

Have a great breakfast while helping out Special Olympics, as they’re serving pancakes from 8 to 11 am this Saturday morning at the Faith Family Christian Center on 38th Avenue in Longview. All proceeds from the breakfast will be helping out local Special Olympics athletes. Faith Family is located at the corner of 38th and Ocean Beach Highway, right across from Walmart.

There’s a “Community Indoor Super Sale” planned for this Saturday out on the west end of Wahkiakum County, going from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday at the Grays River Valley Center at Johnson Park. The Grays River Valley Center is located just off of Ocean Beach Highway in Rosburg. Proceeds will help to support the Center and its community activities.

The Kelso High School Class of 1945 will be honored on Saturday at their alma mater. The Class of ’45’s 90th Birthday Party will run from 3 to 5 pm in the Kelso High School Commons, with food prepared by Hilander Catering, a high school club made up of students interested pursuing careers in the culinary arts. The Kelso High School Foundation is honoring the Class of 1945 for their generous support of student scholarship programs, with more than $61,000 in scholarships awarded over the past 15 years.

NanoCon Mark IV (four) lands at Lower Columbia College on Saturday, running from 5 to 10 pm in the Rose Center for the Arts. Things kick off with the NanoCon Mk. IV Science Fiction Film Festival, along with the NanoCon Mk. IV Sci-Fi Convention. You’ll be able to “meet cool speakers, play games, participate in a costume contest and win cool prizes. There is a separate admission for the Film Festival and the Convention. Get details on the LCC web page.

Help raise money for the Pioneer Lions scholarship programs while enjoying pasta, salad and garlic bread at the 15th annual “A Taste of Italy” dinner that’s being held Saturday afternoon and evening at the St. Rose Parish Center. Bring the whole family to this all-you-can-eat event, which will also have live entertainment and raffle prizes. Get your tickets at the door.

The 7th annual Dino Doozer Foundation Masquerade Ball happens this Saturday night, with this year’s theme of “A Venetian Carnival.” This is a 21-and over event, raising money for the Foundation that’s fighting against childhood cancer. This is happening at the Cowlitz County Conference and Event Center; the doors will open at 6 pm. Go to dinodoozerfoundation.org for ticket information.

Saturday night at the R. A. Long Gym, the 3rd annual Senior Buff Puff Showdown happens, with the senior boys from R. A. Long and Mark Morris will square off in a volleyball match. Along with the on-court action, they’ll have a 50/50 raffle, and T-shirts will be for sale. Proceeds will go to the 2017 Safe and Sober Senior Party. Things get started at 6 pm on Saturday.

A high-energy Celtic music and dance show comes to the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts this Saturday night, as “The Young Irelanders” come in. The eight-member group has toured the world, performing with Michael Flatly and Riverdance, on PBS, and at private parties put on by Sting. Showtime is 7:30 pm Saturday night. Go to columbiatheatre.com for ticket information, or call 575-8499.

Sunday:

The Rainy Months Series continues on Sunday at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, with the Grammy Award-winning “kid-hop” group Secret Agent 23 Skidoo coming in for a special show. This group won the 2017 Grammy for Best Children’s Album, and they’ll be at the Columbia Theatre at 2 pm on Sunday. Prior to the show, there’s a free Kid’s Carnival that will get under way at 12:30 pm. Get more information on the CTPA web page.