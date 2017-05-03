Friday:

The Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce opens its 2017 Small Business Boot Camp this Friday morning, offering a “six-pack” on Boardsmanship, providing training in membership on boards for a variety of organizations. The six-week Small Business Boot Camp meets at 7:30 Friday mornings from March 3rd to April 7th, presented in the Heritage Room at LCC. Get more from the Chamber of Commerce by calling 423-8400, or go to kelsolongviewchamber.org.

The Friends of the Kelso Public Library invite you to the Book Sale that they’re holding this Friday and Saturday, and on Monday, the 6th, as well. Hours for the sale at the Library in the Three Rivers Mall go from 10 am to 5 pm all three days, and there will be a Clearance Bag Sale on Monday. The proceeds from the sale will support children’s programs and other services at the Kelso Library.

The Sons of Norway have a lot going on in West Kelso this weekend, starting with a Potluck that will take place Friday night at the lodge on Catlin Street. The potluck will start at 5 pm on Friday, followed by the lodge’s business meeting at 6. Saturday morning at 8:30 am, they’ll be serving a Norse Waffle and Swedish Pancake breakfast, with Lignonberries, ham and scrambled eggs. The Lodge Buttik (gift shop) will be open, with Scandinavian gifts and foods for sale, even 2- or 4-pound blocks of Lutefisk. Call 423-1487 for additional information.

At 11 am on Friday morning, they’re taking part in the World Day of Prayer at St. Frederic Catholic Church in St. Helens. The World Day of Prayer is being held in conjunction with events being held in 170 countries around the world, and a service titled “Am I Being Fair to You” will also be conducted. St. Frederic’s is located at 175 S. 13th in St. Helens, call 503-380-9085 for more information.

Longview Parks and Recreation puts on the “Electrifying Shamrock Run” this Friday evening, starting at 6:30 pm. You’re invited to wear your St. Paddy’s stuff, your neon and your bling for the Electrifying Shamrock Run, which will be a single lap around Lake Sacajawea. Registration will include a T-shirt, a neon necklace and bracelet, and commemorative glass for the first 150 entries. There’s also an after-party for the 21-and-over participants at the Shamrock Tavern. Get more details and get registered on the Longview Parks and Recreation website.

The 9th annual Spell-ebration Adult and High School Spelling Bee happens Friday night at the Kelso Theater Pub, starting at 6:30 pm. Teams of adults and high school students will compete; the adults will vie for a 500-dollar prize, donated to the local charity of their choice, while the teens will be competing for scholarship money. This is an all-ages event, and your ticket will get you a slice of pizza.

The Lower Columbia College Symphonic Band performs Friday night in the Wollenberg Auditorium at the Rose Center for the Arts, presenting a concert titled “Europa.” You’re invited to come and enjoy a “collection of musical portraits from the Old World,” featuring selections from Bach and other classical composers. This concert starts at 7:30 pm at the Rose Center; admission is free for LCC students, staff and faculty.

“Deathtrap” continues this weekend at the Longview Theatre in downtown Longview, the latest production from Stageworks Northwest. This is a Broadway classic, opening in 1978, and still holding the record for longest-running comedy play on Broadway. “Deathtrap” runs each weekend through March 12th; performances are set for 7:30 pm on Friday and Saturday, along with matinees at 2 pm on Sunday. Get tickets on stageworksnorthwest.org, or at the door.

A play called “The Mental State” is being presented on the Dana Brown Mainstage at R. A. Long High School. This production about teen mental illness is being presented at 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday night at R. A. Long. The ticket booth opens one hour prior to the curtain.

“Southern Comforts” continues this weekend at the Love Street Playhouse in Woodland, running through March 5th. This romantic comedy will be featured at 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday nights, along with a matinee at 2 pm on Sundays. Get information on the production and get ticket information on lovestreetplayhouse.com, or by calling 360-907-9996.

Saturday:

There’s more than $160,000 worth of brand-new merchandise up for bid at Saturday’s 30th annual KLOG/KUKN/The Wave Auction, being held at the Cowlitz County Expo Center. The preview opens at 8 am on Saturday, and then the bidding starts promptly at 10 am.

The Marine Corps League St. Helens Detachment #889 holds its monthly meeting this Saturday, gathering at the Regent restaurant on Washington Way in Longview. They’ll have breakfast at 9 am on Saturday, and then the business meeting will get under way at 10. Call 425-8630 for more information.

They’re selling the highly-popular Lula Roe Fashions this Saturday morning at Exodus, a church that’s located on Ocean Beach Highway in Longview. The Exodus Church Women’s Ministry is putting on this event, which will run from 11 am until 4 pm at the church, located at 2740 Ocean Beach Highway, just down from Lowe’s. Proceeds will help pay for scholarships for women to attend church retreats and other events. Call 577-1439 for details.

James Garner channels “The Man in Black” this Saturday night at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, performing the hits made famous by Johnny Cash in a one-man show. James Garner’s Tribute to Johnny Cash starts at 7:30 pm on Saturday, get ticket information by going to columbiatheatre.com, or call 575-8499.

The Longview chapter of Ducks Unlimited holds its annual banquet on Saturday, being held at the Red Lion in Kelso. The doors will open at 5 pm, with live and silent auctions, raffles, games and more. Your ticket price will also include a one-year membership with Ducks Unlimited; reservations are recommended. Call 360-957-8752 to get locked in.

Out in Skamakowa, the Redmen Hall opens for the season, starting with a new exhibit called “History of Tugs and Steamboats Operating in the Lower Columbia Estuary.” They’ll be open both Saturday and Sunday, and then will settle into their regular Thursday-through Sunday operating hours next week. The Redmen Hall is located just off of Ocean Beach Highway in Skamakowa.