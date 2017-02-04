Friday:

The Spring Salmon Derby at the Elochoman Marina in Cathlamet happens this Friday and Saturday, starting at 4:30 am on Friday, and wrapping up at 5 pm on Saturday. Cash prizes are available for men, women and youth; derby tickets are available at the Skamakowa Resort, Moore Auto, the Cathlamet branch of the Bank of the Pacific and at the Elochoman Marina. After the derby, the River Mile 38 Brewery in Cathlamet will be celebrating its 3rd birthday, with special beers on tap and live music.

Saturday:

See if you can “Beat the Joker” at Saturday morning’s “Running of the Fools,” a 10K run and walk at Willow Grove Park. This is being organized by Longview Parks and Recreation and the Cowlitz Valley Runners; you can also win a prize by guessing your run time, without the use of stopwatches or cell phones. You can register online, or register at the event, starting at 8:30 Saturday morning. Walkers will leave at 9 am on Saturday, and then the runners will go at 9:30 am. Get more information on mylongview.com.

Get rid of your old pesticides, paints, solvents or other hazardous household chemicals at the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event that Cowlitz County is putting on this Saturday in Castle Rock. From 9 am until 1 pm, they’ll be set up in the parking lot of the Cascade Select grocery store, safely collecting and disposing of those materials. Call Waste Control at 425-4302 for more information.

The National Fishing Lure Collector Club will be in Kelso on Saturday, holding a show and sale at the Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center on Kelso Driver. This will happen between 9 am and noon on Saturday, with vintage fishing tackle on display and for sale. They will also be offering free appraisals and auctions on collectible items. Call 274-8045 if you have other questions.

The 2017 “Cowlitz Gamers for Kids” event happens this Saturday at the Cowlitz County Conference and Event Center, going from 10 am until 5 pm on Saturday. They will have game vendors, tournaments, auctions, a free play area, prizes and a lot more. Kids age 10 and under are free; proceeds from the event will benefit local kids with autism and the ARC of Cowlitz County.

The WSU Master Gardeners are putting on “Wings, Webs and Wildflowers” on this Saturday afternoon in the Floral Building at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds, running from 2 until 4 pm. This program is intended for kids from kindergarten through grade 5, with hands-on activities on finding out about honey bees, while also learning to attract birds to your yard. There is a limit of 30 kids; call 577-3014 to register.

It will be a “groovy” time at the Longview American Legion Post 155 on Saturday, as they host a “Sixties Party” from 4 to 7 pm. A DJ will spin tunes form the 60’s, they’ll be serving sloppy joes, raffles, door prizes, grab bags and more. The Longview American Legion Post 155 is located on 12th Avenue, just south of Hudson Street.