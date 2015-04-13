Friday:

The Grace Lutheran Church Ladies Guild is hosting a Flea Market this weekend, going from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm on Friday and from 8:30 to 1:30 on Saturday at the church. The sale is a benefit for the Cowlitz Free Clinic and the Good Shepherd Home of the West. Grace Lutheran is located at 277 Dover St. in Longview.

Get ready for the first-ever Buff Puff Volleyball Tournament, a volleyball event featuring teams from Kelso High School, Mark Morris and Kalama High School. This is being put on by the Class of ‘18 Parent Booster Clubs for all three schools, raising money for Safe and Sober Graduation Parties. The semifinals in the Kelso High School gym are at 5:30 pm, and the championship is planned for 7 pm.

Get ready for a sensory overload this Friday night at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts presents “Artrageous, the Interactive Art and Music Experience.” Curtain at the CTPA is at 7:30 pm on Friday; go to columbiatheatre.com for ticket information.



Saturday:

Interstate Wood Products is offering Free Truck Inspections on Saturday, starting at 7 am at their facility on Talley Way in Kelso. The WTA and the Lower Columbia Log Truckers are offering voluntary truck inspections for free, performed by dealer-certified technicians. Trucks passing inspection will receive their Annual Inspection Certificate. Refreshments and a barbecue lunch will be served, and they’ll also have a vendor raffle. Interstate Wood products is located at 2308 Talley Way in Kelso.

Volunteers are needed for “Clean Up Day Downtown” in Longview this Saturday morning. They’ll be working to pick up trash, pull weeds, and put down bark dust through the downtown corridor. Bring gloves, rakes and trash bags, and be sure to dress for the weather. Meet for assignments at 8 am in the Schneider Parking Lot, which is located behind Stylemasters on Commerce Avenue in downtown Longview.

Join the Arc of Cowlitz County at Saturday morning’s “Walk of Hope.” Registration at the Lions Club Picnic Shelter at Lake Sacajawea starts at 8:30 am, and the Walk will start at 10 am. Call the Arc at 360-425-5494 to lean more.

Go back to 1853 at the annual “Rainier Revisited” living history event that’s being put on by the History Club at the Beaver Homes Grange. This is hosted by the History Club at Rainier Junior-Senior High School, and will run from 10 am to 4 pm this Saturday. Admission is a can of food, or a cash donation that will go to HOPE. The Beaver Homes Grange is located east of Rainier, above Highway 30 and the Goble Tavern. Turn on Nicolai Road and follow the signs.

Opening ceremonies for Kelso Youth Baseball at this Saturday morning at 9 am, on the KYB Major field at Tam O’Shanter Park. Along with the team introductions, they’ll have Sponsorship Shoutouts and a 50/50 Raffle. Every player that attends will also be entered into a drawing for a hat and a concessions gift card. KYB swag will also be available for purchase.

The Cat Fanciers Association is hosting a six-ring Cat Show this weekend at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds, running from 10 am until 5 pm on Saturday and from 10 to 4 on Sunday at the Cowlitz County Conference and Events Center. More than 100 cats and 25 different breeds are expected, all vying for “Best of Show” honors.

It will be Peace, Love and Flowers this Saturday night at the Longview American Legion Hall, as they host the “Spring Into the 60’s Dance.” This will go from 3 to 6 pm on Saturday, with PLINKO games, sloppy joes, a 50-50 Heads or Tails Game, door prizes, a DJ and silent auctions. Members and signed-in guests are welcome at the Post on 12th Avenue in Longview.

The Fern Hill Grange is hosting the Fern Hill Bluegrass Band on Saturday, going from 3 to 5 pm at the Grange Hall, located outside of Rainier at 72612 Fern Hill Road. They’ll also have a raffle, and kids 12 and under get in for free.

Help the Pioneer Lions raise money for their scholarship fund and get a great spaghetti dinner at Saturday night’s 16th annual “A Taste of Italy” Scholarship Event. The all-you-can-eat pasta, salad and bread will be served between 4 and 8 pm at the St. Rose Parish Center, on 26th Avenue, just off of Washington Way in Longview. They’ll also have entertainment and raffles.

The Mark Morris High School Jazz Night happens this Saturday, starting at 7 pm in the Wollenberg Auditorium at LCC’s Rose Center for the Arts. Along with the After Hours jazz group from mark Morris, the vocal jazz groups from Olympic High School and Battle Ground High School will perform, along with the Taylor Zickefoose Quartet and “Mainstream” from Clackamas Community College. Donations will be accepted at the door.

The Southwest Washington YMCA is putting on its Bowl and Swim Night this Saturday, a great evening of fun for your kids. The group will go bowling at the Triangle Bowl, then they’ll come back to the Y for swimming, games, movies and snacks. This is for kids age 6 to 13, and there is a limit of 50 sign-ups. Call the YMCA at 360-423-4770 for more information.

The Cowlitz County Republicans are putting on their annual Lincoln Day Dinner this Saturday night, featuring conservative radio personality Steve Beren. Representative J. T. Wilcox and Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler are also scheduled to speak. The social hour at the Cowlitz County Expo Center starts at 5 pm on Saturday, dinner and the program will run from 6 to 9 pm. Call 360-636-7347 for ticket information.

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market continues its annual run in the 7th Avenue parking lot, across from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. They’re have plants to get your garden started, fresh honey, baked goods and other craft items for sale. Hours are 9 am until 2 pm on Saturdays and Tuesdays through October.