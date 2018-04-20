Friday:

Bloodworks Northwest is going to be set up this Friday at St. John Medical Center in Longview, conducting a Blood Drive that will run from 11;30 am until 5:30 pm. This will happen in Conference Rooms A and B at the hospital, with a break from 1:30 until 2:30 pm. Anyone age 17 and over, who is in good general health, should be able to donate blood. Call 1-800-398-7888 to set up an appointment, but walkups will also be accepted.

The Friends of the Castle Rock Library are holding a Book Sale this weekend, going from 11 am until 6 pm on Friday and from 10 am to 3 pm on Saturday, in the back room of the library on Cowlitz St. W. in Castle Rock. Call 360-274-6961 for details.

LCC’s Softball Spirit Night happens today, running from 4 to 7 pm at Tam O’Shanter Park in Kelso. The Lady Devils will be taking on Yakima Valley in a doubleheader; there will be free food, swag and other fun.

The next Angel Closet dress giveaway happens this Friday and Saturday, making dresses for prom and other formal events available to local girls for free. Local high school girls can come in and choose dresses, shoes and accessories from 3 to 6 pm on Friday and from 10 am to 1am on Saturday at the shop, located at 1811 Washington Way in Longview.

The Love Street Playhouse in Woodland opens a production of the hilarious musical comedy “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” starting this Friday and running each weekend through May 5th. Curtain is 7:30 Friday and Saturday, along with a matinee at 2 pm on Sunday. It’s noted that the show is not appropriate for children under high school age, and kids age 5 and under will not be admitted. Get ticket information by going to lovestreetplayhouse.com.

Saturday:

The annual Comcast Cares Day happens this Saturday in Castle Rock, with a cleanup event planned to run from 8 am until noon at Lions Pride Park. More than 75 volunteers and Comcast employees are expected to take part, cleaning up the park and The Rock. They’ll also be putting in a “pollinator garden,” and will help to build a historical monument. To get signed up, go to comcastinthecommunity.com.

The annual Fox Creek Cleanup happens this Saturday in Rainier, going from 9:30 am until 1 pm. Working with SOLVE, the City of Rainier and the Riverside Community Church, volunteers will fun out to remove invasive ivy and blackberry bushes; they’ll also spread bark chips, and the dedication of a new salmon life cycle sign will take place at 9:30. Call 503-369-0867 for more information. Volunteers should meet in the parking lot of Riverside Community Church in Rainier.

Get rid of your personal and sensitive documents this Saturday at the 12th annual Shred Day event, coming up from 10 am until 2 pm this Saturday behind the main branch of Fibre Federal Credit Union, at 820 12th Avenue in Longview. You can bring up to three 10-ream boxes of documents, which will be destroyed for free. Donations of non-perishable food will also be accepted, with the collections going to local food banks.

Safe Kids Lower Columbia is holding a Car Seat Clinic on Saturday, running from 10 am until 1pm in the truck bays at the Cowlitz 2 Main Station, located at 701 Vine Street in Kelso. Call Cowlitz 2 at 360-575-6280 to learn more.

Take the little ones to the Longview Library on Saturday for “Messy Art Day,” starting at 10:30 am. They’ll be rolling out butcher paper and will open up the paint tubes. They’ll be painting, printing, sculpting and having other fun in the Library Auditorium, located on the lower level of the Library. You should probably have a change of clothes, or make sure that the car is ready to take home some messy kids. This is for babies through age 6; call 360-442-5300 for more information.

The Heart Beat Wounded Warrior Fund Raiser Game Show is happening this Saturday in the Horse Arena at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. This is a 4-D Game Show, with competition in Barrel Racing, Speed Barrels, Bi-Wrangle and Steely Figure 8. Signups start at 10 am, and the events will start at 11. Call 360-431-7658 for more information.

There’s another “Soup’s On” Community Lunch happens this Saturday at the Kelso First Baptist Church. The doors open at 11:30 am, and lunch will be served until 1 pm. The Clothes Closet will also be open. The church is located at 214 S. 4th in Kelso; call 360-423-2513 to find out more.

With a theme of “Once Upon a Time,” the annual Cowlitz County CASA Gala and Auction will happen this Saturday, billed as a “wonderful evening of food, fundraising and community. They’re asking for “Cocktail Attire” when the doors at the Cowlitz County Expo Center open at 5:30 pm. Go to the Cowlitz County CASA web page for ticket information.

The annual Young Artists Concert by the Southwest Washington Symphony happens this weekend at LCC’s Rose Center for the Arts. The concert will feature two Young Artist Solo competition winners, Micah Cash from LCC and Willow Calabrese from Kelso High School. The mark Morris and R. A. Long High School Choirs will also perform. Two performances are planned, at 7 pm on Saturday and at 3 pm on Sunday. Admission is free.

Find out about starting a local chapter of “Ladies Homestead Gathering” at an event that’s planned for Saturday in Castle Rock. Organizers say that the Nation Ladies Homestead Gatherings are places where women can share new ideas, celebrate victories and address challenges, while “cultivating community with like-minded women.” This will run from 5:30 to 6:30 pm on Saturday at Vault Books and Brew in Castle Rock. All ladies age 16 and up and nursing babies are welcome.

“My Shining Star” happens this Friday night at Kelso High School, a father-daughter dance that’s being put on by the Class of 2022 Booster Club. This will go from 6 to 8 pm in the Commons area at Kelso High; call 360-957-2270 for ticket information.

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market continues its annual run in the 7th Avenue parking lot, across from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. They’re have plants to get your garden started, fresh honey, baked goods and other craft items for sale. Hours are 9 am until 2 pm on Saturdays and Tuesdays through October.

Sunday:

The Fibre Federal Credit Union Rainy Months Series continue on Sunday with the “Super Scientific Circus,” starting at 2 pm at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts. Mr. Fish and Trent the Mime will show how science can be fun and funny. Go to columbiatheatre.com for ticket information.

The Oregon Symphony Orchestra travels to Clatskanie on Sunday, brought to town by the Clatskanie Arts Commission. Curtain in the Donovan Wooley Performing Arts Center at Clatskanie Mid-High School is at 3 pm. Tickets are available online at clatskanieartscommission.com, or at the door.

Sunday is the deadline for entries into the Longview Historic Preservation Monday Photo Contest, with winners to be announced on May 7. You should take your best photo of some local landmark that is at least 50 years old, and is within the city limits of Longview. Prizes will be awarded in Elementary School, High School and Adult categories. Get rules and an entry form on mylongview.com.