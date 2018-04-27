Friday:

The Friends of the Kelso Library are putting on a Book Sale this weekend, running from 10 am to 5 pm this Friday and Saturday, along with next Monday at the facility in the Three Rivers Mall. Monday will be a “clearance bag” sale.

The town-wide Ryderwood Garage Sale happens this Friday and Saturday up at the end of SR 506. Maps can be picked up at the Ryderwood Café, but you’ll find even more sales by “cruising the alleys” in town. The Women’s Club Super Sale will also be taking place in Pioneer Hall, located at 201 Morse St. in Ryderwood. Get details by going to ryderwood.com.

Imagine, if you will, a trip back to the B movies of the 1950’s, as Stageworks Northwest opens a production of “Shakespeare’s forgotten musical,” a comedy romp titled “Return to the Forbidden Plant.” The play is a collision of “The Tempest,” the classic 1956 sic-fi movie and rock-n-roll hits like “Great Balls of Fire,” (sung during an asteroid storm). All of this happens in front of a live band. Showtimes at the Longview Theatre at 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday night, with a 2 pm Sunday matinee. “Return to the Forbidden Planet” runs each weekend through May 6th. Go to stageworksnorthwest.com for ticket information.

The Love Street Playhouse in Woodland continues a production of the hilarious musical comedy “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” running each weekend through May 5th. Curtain is 7:30 Friday and Saturday, along with a matinee at 2 pm on Sunday. It’s noted that the show is not appropriate for children under high school age, and kids age 5 and under will not be admitted. Get tickets by going to lovestreetplayhouse.com.

“Hops for Hope” happens this Friday evening at Ashtown Brewing in Longview, with $1 from each beer sold going to the Hope Project, providing free and confidential support for survivors of sexual assault. This will run from 5 to 9 pm this Friday night at the brewery located next to Bob’s on Hudson St.

Saturday:

Saturday is the final day to get your donations in for the 2nd annual Diaper Drive, being put on by the members of Local 536 Woodworkers-IAM. Call 360-431-6984 to arrange for your donation of diapers or cash.

The annual Longview Early Edition Rotary Kids’ Fish-In happens this Saturday at Lake Sacajawea, for kids age 5 to 14. This will run from 8 am until 2 pm, at a special netted area off of Martin’s Dock. Pre-registration is required; kids will get a rod and reel to take home, lunch, and a goodie bag with their admission fee. Call 360-442-5400 or go to mylongview.com to get registered.

The “Mary Martha Circle” at Faith Family Christian Center is sponsoring a Garage Sale on Saturday, supporting the outreach programs offered by the group. The sale runs from 8 am until 3 pm this Saturday at the church, located at the corner of 38th and Ocean Beach Highway.

“Clean Up this Town” happens this Saturday in downtown Cathlamet, a community event being sponsored by the Pioneer Community Association. Volunteers are needed to clean up and spruce up downtown, Erickson Park and the waterfront trails, working from 9 am until noon.

The 23rd annual Spring Garden Fair happens this Saturday at the St. Helens High School Commons, going from 9 am until 3 pm. Dozens of vendors will be on hand, offering a wide variety of trees, shrubs, annuals, herbs, garden art and much, much more. More than 5,000 tomato plants will be for sale at $1.50 each; they’ll also have raffles, and hourly prize giveaways.

Also in St. Helens, the annual Columbia County Home and Garden Show happens at the Columbia County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 10 am on Saturday, and at 11 am on Sunday. Free tickets are available at several locations in St. Helens.

Team Titus is putting on a Bake Sale and a Garage Sale this Saturday in Napavine, raising money for Titus Sickles of Toledo and his family; the four month-old boy recently received a heart transplant, and money is needed to help pay the huge costs connected to recovery and survival. This will happen from 9 am until 3 pm this Saturday at the Rebekah Hall in Napavine.

Longview Police invite you to safely and securely get rid of old and unwanted prescription drugs at the annual National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, happening this Saturday from 10 am until 2pm at the station on Hudson St. in downtown Longview.

The ARR Pirates Food Drive for the VFW happens this Saturday in the parking lot of Skipper’s, located next to Walmart at 537 7th Avenue in Longview. Donations will be accepted between 10 am and 5 pm this Saturday, with live cannon demonstrations and a raffle for a $100 gift card.

The Cowlitz Coin Club invites you to celebrate the club’s 50th annual Coin Show, happening at the AWPPW Hall on 15th Avenue in Longview. Hours are 10 am until 4 pm on Saturday; you’ll be able to view, buy and sell coins, currency, tokens, medals and the like. There will be hourly prize drawings, with gold and silver American Eagle coins being given away. Admission and dealer appraisals are free.

The annual Longview Parks and Recreation Earth Day event happens this Saturday at the Cowlitz County Expo Center. This runs from 10 am until 3:30 pm, and admission is free. There will be live entertainment, hands-on activities, vendors, food for sale and all kinds of fun. Everyone is welcome.

Safe Kids Day happens this Saturday at the Youth and Family Link building, going from 10 am until 2 pm. They’ll have health and safety tips, vendor and information booths, activities, safety information, a bicycle giveaway, prizes and games. Youth and Family Link is located at 907 Douglas St.

The Mom’s Day Out Bazaar takes place this Saturday in the gym at Northlake Church, located on the corner of Ocean Beach Highway and Pacific Way. They’ll have lots of fun new products from local artists and entrepreneurs, and they’ll also have raffles for items donated by each vendor. This is a fundraising benefit for the Caring Pregnancy Center.

The ASLCC Baseball Spirit Event is scheduled to happen this Saturday from 1 to 4 pm at LCC’s Story Field, as the Red Devils take on Pierce in a doubleheader. Along with the great baseball, they’ll have free food and red Devil swag to give away.

Students of local music teachers will perform at 3 pm this Saturday at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, presented by the Cowlitz Chapter of the Washington State Music Teachers Association. Admission is free.

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market continues its run in the 7th Avenue parking lot, across from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. They’ll have plants to get your garden started, fresh honey, baked goods and other crafts for sale. Hours are 9 am until 2 pm on Saturdays and Tuesdays through October.