Friday:

The Beaver Valley Grange Annual Spring Sale continues on Friday, going from 10 am until 4 pm. Proceeds from the sale help to support hospice services and local youth soccer programs. The Beaver Valley Grange is on Larson Road, three miles west of Rainier, just off of Highway 30.

Saturday:

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market opens this Saturday, starting its annual run in the 7th Avenue parking lot, across from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. They’re have plants to get your garden started, fresh honey, baked goods and other craft items for sale. Hours are 9 am until 2 pm on Saturdays and Tuesdays through October.

Get rid of your old paint, solvents, cleaners and other household chemicals at Saturday’s Household Hazardous Mobile Collection Event, which is happening from 9 am until 1pm this Saturday in Castle Rock. Cowlitz County Solid Waste will be set up in the parking lot of the Cascade Select grocery store, located at 204 Cowlitz St. Call 360-425-4302 to learn more.

The 3rd annual Roots 3v3 basketball Tournament happens this Saturday at Castle Rock High School, going from 10 am until 4 pm. Along with the pool play and bracket competition, they’ll have prizes for Best Team Attire and Best Team Name. Learn more on the Roots Sports Academy Facebook page.

The Fern Hill Grange is holding a Flea Market this Saturday and Sunday, with “lots of stuff” for sale, including furniture, clothing, antiques, hand-made purses and a lot more. Hours are 10 am until 4 pm on Saturday and Sunday. The Fern Hill Grange is located at 72612 Fern Hill Road, about three miles south of Rainier.

The Clatskanie Arts Commission hosts a special piano concert on Saturday, featuring Belgian native Steven Vanhauwaert at the Birkenfeld Theatre in Clatskanie. Vanahauwaert has won a number of international awards, and is currently registered as a “Steinway artist” out of Los Angeles. Performing on the 1929 Steinway grand piano that was recently donated to the Birkenfeld Theatre, Vanhauwaert will perform a number of classical piano selections, including pieces from Schumann, Chopin, Liszt and Rachmaninov. Curtain is set for 7:30 pm Saturday night.



Sunday:

“Celebrate the Arts” this Sunday at the Longview Public Library, with an afternoon of food, fun, friends and great writing going from 2 to 4 pm. The Longview Library Foundation is hosting the event, which will also feature Jamie Ford, the Seattle-based author of the 2009 classic “Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet.” Ford will also be discussing his latest book, “Love and Other Consolation Prizes.” The event is free and is open to the entire community.

Sunday is “Tea Time” at the Toledo Senior Center, starting at 2 pm at the center on Coal St. This is the 5th annual Tea Time, which will feature home-made tea sandwiches, scones, Devonshire cream and fresh strawberry jam. There is a dress code; women must wear hats and men must wear a tie. Proceeds will help support the Toledo Senior Center and its programs. The Toledo Senior Center is located at 150 Coal St. in downtown Toledo.