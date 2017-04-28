Friday:

Start your weekend off with some tasty Krispy Kreme doughnuts, while also helping kids from Three Rivers Christian go to Outdoor School. Starting at 7:30 Friday morning, they’ll be selling Krispy Kremes in the parking lot on Pacific Way. The cost is $12 per dozen, or $3 for ten doughnut holes.

Angel Closet holds another Dress Giveaway on Friday and Saturday, helping to provide local young women with dresses and accessories for prom or other formal events coming up this spring. Located at 1811 Washington Way in Longview, Angel Closet will be open from 3 to 6 pm on Friday and from 10 am until 1 pm on Saturday. Call 747-7178 or go to the Angel Closet Facebook page for more information.

Directed by Leslie Slape, the Stageworks Northwest production of the classic screwball comedy “The Philadelphia Story” continues each weekend through May 7th. Curtain times are at 7:30 pm on Friday and Saturday nights, along with a 2 pm matinee on Sundays. Call 636-4488 for ticket information, or go to stageworksnorthwest.org to find out more.

Saturday:

Make sure to pre-register your kids for Saturday’s annual Kid’s Fish-In at Lake Sacajawea. An area off of Martin’s Dock is being netted and stocked with 2,500 trout, and kids between the ages of 5 and 14 will be able to catch them. Longview Parks and Rec is teaming up with Washington Fish and Wildlife and local fishing groups, who will also provide some training for the young anglers. All kids that get signed up will get a rod and reel of their own, along with a hot dog and a goodie bag. Sessions are 45 minutes in length, starting at 8 am; the last session starts at 2 pm. Call 442-5400 to get more information, or to register by phone.

The 14th annual Castle Rock Cleanup Day happens this Saturday, going from 8 am 1 pm. The Castle Rock Chamber of Commerce is helping to coordinate this event, with a variety of projects for all age groups, families and businesses. The Cowlitz AmeriCorps Network will also be lending a hand this year, supplying volunteers to help out. Registration starts at 8 am Saturday morning at the Castle Rock Senior Center, located at 222 Second Avenue SW. Donations in support of the Lions Club Food Bank will also be accepted. Dress for the weather, and bring your own tools and gloves; lunch will be served to all of the volunteers that take part.

The Columbia County Master Gardeners are holding their Spring Fair and Tomato Plant Sale on Saturday, starting at 9 am in the commons at St. Helens High School. They’ll have more than 30 varieties of tomatoes for sale, along with other plants and items for your gardening needs.

Healthy Kids Day happens this Saturday at Youth and Family Link in Longview, a day of fun and safety information as we head toward summer. This will run from 10 am until 2 pm at the YFL Building on Douglas Street in Longview. There will be all kinds of fun and educational activities for the kids, and the YMCA will also have information on water safety and swimming lessons. Admission is free.

There’s a Shred Day planned for this Saturday in St. Helens, going from 10 am until 2 pm. The Kiwanis Daybreakers Club is sponsoring the event, where you’ll be able to safely dispose of old filed, personal information and other documents. The Shred Day will happen in the parking lot behind Empire Realty, located just off of Highway 30 at Sykes Road in St. Helens. There is a nominal fee for disposal.

The Arrr Pirates will be swashbuckling this Saturday at the Skipper’s on 7th Avenue in Longview, conducting a Food Drive on behalf of the local VFW chapter. This will run from 11 am until 6pm in the Skipper’s parking lot, with more than a dozen vendors scheduled, raffles and live cannon demonstrations. Live bands are also scheduled at 2, 3 and 4 pm. It’s free and open to all.

The Cowlitz County Republicans hold their annual Lincoln Day Dinner this Saturday, featuring State Senator Doug Ericksen from Whatcome County as the keynote speaker; he was recently selected by the President to help “re-shape” the RPA. New 19th District Representative James Walsh is also scheduled to speak. Along with the dinner and speeches, there will be live and silent auctions, raffles and a Dessert Dash. The Lincoln Day Dinner is being held at the Cowlitz County Conference and Events Center; the social hour starts at 5 pm on Saturday, followed by the dinner and program at 6. Call 636-7347 for more information.

Volunteers for the Kaiser-based Community Health Partners will be recognized and honored this Saturday night, at an Open House that will run from 7 to 9 pm. The Open House will be held in the Main Lobby of the Kaiser Permanente clinic, located at the corner of 7th and Hudson in Longview. A program is also planned at 8 pm. All CHP volunteers and families are invited to come by; donations to the program will also be accepted.

There’s a free Christian music concert planned for this Saturday at the Shekinah Christian Center, located at 1015 3rd Avenue in Longview. The “Flood the Stone” concert will begin at 7 pm on Saturday, featuring a band called “Humans Under God.” The show is being presented by the Masters School of Art in Longview and the Christian Center for the Arts. Call 747-1108 for more information.

“Remember When Rock Was Young” this Saturday night at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, as Craig A. Meyer presents “Almost Elton John” at 7:30 pm. Backed by The Rocket Band, Meyer recreates the decades-long career of Elton John, also showing off his “uncanny” resemblance and singing style. Get your tickets by going to columbiathatre.com, or call 577-8499.

Sunday:

Bring the kids to the Columbia Theatre on Sunday for the third performance in the Fibre Federal Credit Unon Rainy Months Series, bringing in the Super Scientific Circus in for a special show. “Mr. Fish” and “Trent the Mime” will show that science can be fun and funny. The show starts at 2 pm on Sunday; call 575-TIXX for tickets, or go to columbiatheatre.com.

An evening of jazz music and inspirational stories is planned for Sunday evening at the Kelso United Methodist Presbyterian Church, located at 206 Cowlitz Way. The KUMPC Jazz Band will perform, along with Trey Davis as a special guest. The show starts at 6 pm on Sunday.