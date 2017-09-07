Friday:

There’s a Spring Flea Market happening this Friday and Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church in Longview, a benefit for the Cowlitz Free Clinic and the Good Shepherd Home of the West. Hours are 8:30 am to 4:30 pm on Friday, 8:30 am to 1:30 pm on Saturday. Grace Lutheran is located at 2725 Dover Street in Longview.

The Kalama United Methodist Church is holding a Rummage Sale this Friday and Saturday, going from9 am to 5 pm each day. They’re hoping to raise enough money to buy a new computer for the church through this sale. The church is located at 111 N. Second Avenue in Kalama.

The Community Concert Association brings in “Sonic Escape” to perform this Friday night at LCC’s Rose Center for Arts, a flute and fiddle show billed as “Celtic with a Twist.” Showtime in the Wollenberg Auditorium is set for 7:30 pm, presented by the Longview-Kelso Community Concert Association. Call 636-2211 for tickets, or go to lkcca.org for more information.

Saturday:

The Cat Fanciers Association returns to the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday, hosting a six-ring Cat Show, featuring more than 100 cats and 25 breeds in a judged show that will runs from 9 am until 4 pm each day. Along with cat judging, they’ll have vendors with cages, cat trees toys and more. Admission is by donation; parking is free.

The Spring Fling Rummage Sale happens this Saturday at the Kelso Senior Center, located inside the old Catlin Hall in West Kelso. Hours are 9 am until 2 pm on Saturday. The Kelso Senior Center is located at 106 NW 8th Avenue in Kelso; call 232-8522 to find out more.

The Castle Rock Senior Center is hosting its Spring Bazaar and Cookie Sale on Saturday, featuring new or nearly-new spring-type items and things for Easter. Hours are 9 am until 3 pm; proceeds from the sale will help to support the Senior Center, which is located at 222 Second Avenue in Castle Rock.

Spring Swim Lessons start this Saturday at the Dick Mealy Memorial Pool at Mark Morris High School. Two 45-minute sessions are offered, one at 10:10 am, and then the second will start at 11:05 am. Kids have to be at least four years of age to participate. Open swim sessions are also offered on Saturdays in the spring, going from noon until 2 pm. Cost is $3 per person. Find out more by calling 575-7709.

From 1 to 5 pm on Saturday, there’s a Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt taking place at Archie Anderson Park in Longview. The Highlands Neighborhood Association is hosting this event, intended for kids who usually don’t get to participate, due to sensory and/or behavior issues. Kids do need to pre-register for the event; get more information by contacting the HNA at 846-5958.

Help gather “Gold for the Super Kid” at a fundraiser planned for this Saturday at the Castle Rock Fairgrounds, raising money to help little Gabe Strong and his fight against childhood cancer. This is an all-ages event that will run from 4 to 8 pm on Saturday, with arcade games, a Dessert Dash and a silent auction. You’re asked to show your support by wearing purple, and gold ribbons will be handed out at the door. Find out more on Facebook by going to “Gabe’s Giant Journey.”

Out in Yacolt, the annual Yacolt Spring Cleanup event is taking place, along with a Green Neighbors Recycling Day. Area residents will be able to recycle all kinds of items for free, while also having the opportunity to dispose of garbage, woody debris and scrap metal at reduced rates. Go to the Town of Yacolt web page to get more information.

Sunday:

The 42nd annual Quincy Grange Chicken Dinner happens this Sunday, going from noon until 3 pm at the hall located a few miles outside of Clatskanie. A traditional homemade fried chicken dinner will be served, along with all of the trimmings. The Quincy Grange is located Rutters Road, 3-1/2 miles northwest of town. Find out more on the Quincy Grange Facebook page.

Bingo games are planned for this Sunday at the Kalama Community Building, being hosted by the Kalama Lions. The games start at 2 pm on Sunday, with cash prizes available. They’ll also have raffles, and refreshments will be available. The Kalama Community Building is located at 126 N. Second.

The Hosanna Musicale performs this Sunday afternoon at the Skamakowa United Methodist Church, starting at 2 pm. The church is located just off of Ocean Beach Highway, on Vista Park Road in Skamakowa. Free will offerings will be accepted, collected to help out the St. James Preschool.