Friday:

The Community Service Fair happens this Friday at Kelso High School, starting at 10 am. Local non-profit agencies will have representatives at the school, looking to connect with student volunteers. Call 360-501-1830 to learn more.

The Friends of the Castle Rock Library are putting on a Book Sale this weekend, selling books for $2 per bag, going from 11 am to 3 pm on Friday and from 10 am to 3 pm on Saturday, in the back room of the Library on Cowlitz St. W. in Castle Rock.

The first-ever Lower Columbia College Volcano Conference happens this Friday, going from 11 am to 4pm. This is being hosted by the LCC Geology Club, and will feature several programs and breakout sessions. It’s free and is open to anyone that is interested.

This weekend marks the 38th anniversary of the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens, also marking the opening of the visitor facilities on the mountain. Programs open this weekend at the Silver Lake Visitor Center, next to Seaquest State Park.

The Mount St. Helens Institute is marking the anniversary of the 1980 eruption by bringing Bill Nye the Science Guy to the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland this Friday evening. Get more information on the Mount St. Helens Institute web page.

The 2nd annual Winlock High School Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony happens this Friday night at the High School Gym and Commons, with a barbecue starting at 6 pm. The induction ceremony will start at 7. Contact the school for ticket information.

The biggest fundraiser of the year for Kalama High School happens this Friday evening in the Multipurpose Room at Kalama Elementary School, starting with a Spaghetti Dinner and silent Auction from 5 to 7:30 pm. Following the dinner and auction, you can go across the school to the auditorium, where Kalama High School students will present “Beauty and the Beast,” with the curtain going up at 7:30 pm.

Help support Special Olympics at a Spaghetti Dinner that’s planned for this Friday night at the Castle Rock Eagles. This will run from 5 to 7 pm at the lodge on Huntington Ave. All money raised will help buy uniforms and equipment for local Special Olympics teams.

It’s the final weekend for the Stageworks Northwest production of “Return to the Forbidden Planet,” with performances set for 7:30 pm on Friday and Saturday nights, along with a 2 pm Sunday matinee. Call 360-636-4488 for ticket information.

“She Kills Monsters,” a Dungeons-and-Dragons-type comical drama, opens this weekend on the Dana Brown Mainstage at R. A. Long High School. Curtain for this Mainstage Theatre production is at 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday night.

Saturday:

Get your First Aid Certification at a First Aid/CPR/AED Certification Class that Longview Parks and Recreation is hosting on Saturday. The class will run from 9 am until noon; call 360-442-5400, or go to mylongview.com/recreation to get signed up.

The 2018 Lower Columbia Contractors Association Home, Garden and Leisure Show happens from 9 am to 5 pm on Saturday and from 10 am to 4 pm on Sunday at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. There will be all kinds of information on sprucing up the house or having success in the garden; the LEGO Building Competition will also be held, along with the WSU Master Gardeners “Tomatopalooza.” Get more information on lcca.net.

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market continues its run in the 7th Avenue parking lot, across from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. They’ll have plants to get your garden started, fresh honey, baked goods and other crafts for sale. Hours are 9 am until 2 pm on Saturdays and Tuesdays through October.

The Spring Handcrafted Gift and Vintage Sale happens on Saturday at the McClelland Arts Center, going from 9 am to 4 pm on Saturday. Vintage and refurbished items that are “unique and eclectic.” Admission is free.

Check out the newly-remodeled Longview Police Station at an Open House that’s scheduled for this Saturday, going from 10 am until 2 pm. You can tour the building, get your picture taken with McGruff the Crime Dog and a lot more. Enter the building on the 14th Avenue side for this event only.

The 3rd annual Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office Blue Line Walk happens this Saturday morning at Lake Sacajawea. This is a ‘zero-cost event” for the community, intended to help show community support for local law enforcement. Register at the covered picnic area at 17th and Nichols.

There’s another “Soup’s On!” Community Lunch planned for this Saturday at the Kelso First Baptist Church; the doors open at 11:30 am, and lunch will be served until 1 pm. The Clothes Closet will also be open. The church is located at 214 S. 4th in Kelso.

The 33rd annual “In Honor of Our Children” Powwow happens this Saturday at Kelso High School, going from noon until 9 pm. Grand entries of the tribes are scheduled for 1 pm and 7 pm. There will be dancing and drumming contests, along with other displays. Admission is free.

The Multicultural Club at R. A. Long High School invites everyone to take part in a Domestic Violence Awareness Walk, going from 1 to 3 pm. The log arch on Kessler Boulevard is the start-finish line.

The 2018 Lower Columbia School Gardens Bike Tour happens this Saturday, going from 3 to 5 pm. The Northlake Elementary School Garden is the start and finish point of the tour, which will visit five school gardens in Longview. Light snacks and refreshments will be served, as the tour continues at a leisurely pace. Learn more on the School Gardens web page.

Sunday:

The Children’s Discovery Museum at the Three Rivers Mall is putting on the Celebration of Children Carnival on Sunday, running from noon to 4 pm in their space at the mall, with raffles, activities, hands-on exhibits and more. The LCC Head Start Information Fair will also take place, and you can sign your kids up for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Come over and get your kids signed up for free books.

The Northwest Jazz Orchestra swings into town on Sunday for the “Spring Sampler” concerts at the First Baptist Church in Longview. Showtime is at 3 pm on Sunday; donations will be accepted at the door.